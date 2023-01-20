ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the nation

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpSk0_0kLhuOB300

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States.

The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.

In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UQDQ_0kLhuOB300
Front entrance to Regal Cinemas 16. (Photo by: Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022 that shuttered 12 locations.

"The debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open," Cineworld said in this week's filing.

When Cineworld announced its decision to file for bankruptcy last year, the company said it wanted to shed debt. It expects filing for bankruptcy will "strengthen its balance sheet and provide the financial strength and flexibility to accelerate and capitalize on, Cineworld's strategy in the cinema industry."

Regal Cinemas is the United States' second-largest theater chain after AMC Theaters, which has 950 locations according to its website .

These are the locations Regal plans to close:

  • Tikahtnu Stadium 16 in Anchorage, Alaska
  • Metro Point in Costa Mesa, California
  • Berkeley 7 in Berkeley, California
  • Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 and Imax in El Cajon, California
  • Escondido Stadium 16 and Imax in Escondido, California
  • Hemet Cinema 12 in Hemet, California
  • Sherman Oaks Galleria 16 in Los Angeles, California
  • Yorba Linda and Imax in Yorba Linda, California
  • Meadows Stadium 12 in Littleton, Colorado
  • SouthGlenn Stadium 14 in Centennial, Colorado
  • Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton, Florida
  • South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax in Miami, Florida
  • Keauhou Stadium 7 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
  • Bolingbrook Stadium 12 in Bolingbrook, Illinois
  • Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 in Round Lake Beach, Illinois
  • Fenway Stadium 13 and RPX in Boston, Massachusetts
  • Bowie Stadium 14 in Bowie, Maryland
  • Rockville Center Stadium 13 in Rockville, Maryland
  • Brunswick 10 in Brunswick, Maine
  • Beaver Creek Stadium 12 in Apex, North Carolina
  • Omaha Stadium 16 in Omaha, Nebraska
  • Concord 10 in Concord, New Hampshire
  • Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 in Landing, New Jersey
  • Pohatcong Stadium 12 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
  • Santa Fe Stadium 14 in Santa Fe, New Mexico
  • Village Square Stadium 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, New York
  • Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 in Ithaca, New York
  • Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake, New York
  • Union Square Stadium 14 in New York, New York
  • Greece Ridge Stadium 12 in Rochester, New York
  • Transit Center Stadium 18 and Imax in Williamsville, New York
  • Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Akron, Ohio
  • Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania
  • Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Pennsylvania
  • Greenbrier Stadium 13 in Chesapeake, Virginia
  • Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Meridian 16 in Seattle, Washington
  • Gallery Place Stadium 14 in Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Regal Cinemas to Shut Down Many Movie Theaters Across the Country Following Bankruptcy

When COVID-19 struck the world, it forced many businesses to close down, including the movie theater business. Some theater companies were able to get bailed out, while others are facing bankruptcy and closures. CineWorld's Regal Cinema chain is the first to be effected by the bankruptcy filings, with the parent company closing down several theaters. Now it seems that as things progress Cineworld will have to close even more of Regal Cinemas branches. According to The Wrap, Regal will close down 39 branches including Regal's Union Square location in New York City and the Sherman Oaks Galleria location next month. You can check out the list of closings below.
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
NY1

Migrants clash with NYC hotel staff over use of hot plates

Tensions are running high at a Manhattan hotel that is housing hundreds of migrants. Cellphone video obtained by NY1 shows migrants clashing with staff at The Row NYC Hotel last month. This happened after hotel workers allegedly tried to enter their room, accusing them of using a hot plate. What...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy