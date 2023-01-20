Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Two people are recovering after house fire in West Bloomfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering from a house fire in West Bloomfield, Ontario County. Firefighters responded to Conn Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Both people inside made it out safely. Investigators think the fire started in a car in the garage and spread to the...
Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester woman arrested in connection to fatal crash on Denver St., RPD calls it 3rd homicide
A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a fatal car crash on Denver Street as Rochester police are calling it the third homicide of 2023. Rochester woman arrested in connection to fatal crash …. A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a...
WHEC TV-10
Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
18-year-old stabbed on Dewey Ave., woman arrested
When officers responded to the area, they found the male victim with at least one stab wound to the upper body. The woman, 54, was taken into custody by RPD.
Rochester woman arrested for sister’s death in car crash, RPD calls it 3rd homicide
Investigators said she drove the vehicle at a speed of at least 50 mph when she passed Green-Robinson. She then crashed her car into a tree, which killed her sister.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash
A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
MCSO: Henrietta man arrested for robbing 2 food delivery drivers at same address
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two food delivery drivers in the same night, at the same address, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Tuesday. At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a male victim told MCSO he was delivering food to the 1400 block of Lehigh Station Road, […]
rochesterfirst.com
Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11.
Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing on N. Clinton Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on N. Clinton Ave. Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. Just after 9:15 p.m. officers received a report of a person stabbed in the area. They located a 52-year-old city resident suffering from at least one stab […]
WHEC TV-10
Woman charged with killing sister in hit-and-run on Denver Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
iheart.com
Rochester Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Sister
A Rochester woman is facing charges in a crash in the early hours of New Year's Day that killed her sister. City police say Jellia Lockhart lost control as she drove recklessly past another car on Hazelwood Terrace at Denver Street. Her car hit a tree and killed her sister,...
iheart.com
Arrest Made in Pittsford Jewelry Store Robbery
Deputies have made an arrest in the robbing of a Pittsford jewelry store last week. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Zaequan Walker robbed The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue last Monday. He then allegedly fled in a stolen car that was later recovered. Walker was arrested earlier that...
13 WHAM
Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out
Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
WHEC TV-10
Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in middle of spike of stolen cars, mostly KIAs and Hyundais
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “Well I’m nervous every time I go to bed,” David Fiorito said outside his house in the South Wedge. “I wonder if I’m going to have a car in the morning.”. What’s happening to the owners of KIAs and Hyundais in...
Greater Rochester Boat Show & Super Sale sails back to port for 2023
According to a statement released for the event, this is the largest boat sale of the year in the region.
WHEC TV-10
Man slain on East Ave stabbed and shot in past; acquitted of triple murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man murdered on East Avenue on the weekend was one of the suspects acquitted in the triple murder outside the Boys and Girls Club almost a decade ago. Michael Mathis was 25-years-old. Rochester Police won’t say if revenge for the Boys and Girls Club murders...
