ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Two people are recovering after house fire in West Bloomfield

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering from a house fire in West Bloomfield, Ontario County. Firefighters responded to Conn Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Both people inside made it out safely. Investigators think the fire started in a car in the garage and spread to the...
WEST BLOOMFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
GREECE, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash

A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing on N. Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on N. Clinton Ave. Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. Just after 9:15 p.m. officers received a report of a person stabbed in the area. They located a 52-year-old city resident suffering from at least one stab […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with killing sister in hit-and-run on Denver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Sister

A Rochester woman is facing charges in a crash in the early hours of New Year's Day that killed her sister. City police say Jellia Lockhart lost control as she drove recklessly past another car on Hazelwood Terrace at Denver Street. Her car hit a tree and killed her sister,...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest Made in Pittsford Jewelry Store Robbery

Deputies have made an arrest in the robbing of a Pittsford jewelry store last week. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Zaequan Walker robbed The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue last Monday. He then allegedly fled in a stolen car that was later recovered. Walker was arrested earlier that...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy