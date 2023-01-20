Read full article on original website
Dazy's exhilarating 'OUTOFBODY' sustains its quality all the way through
This is FRESH AIR. Rock critic Ken Tucker says it's not often he comes across an album full of loud rock music that sustains its quality all the way through. But he thinks he's found one - the debut album by Dazy, titled "OUTOFBODY." Dazy is actually just one musician, Virginia-based James Goodson. He started recording it in 2020 alone during the pandemic. Ken says the result sounds like the exhilarating work of a first-class rock band.
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Alt.Latino offers a 2023 playlist for your listening pleasure
We are just a few weeks into 2023 and already I feel like I need some fresh music on my playlist. And who better to help than the crew at Alt.Latino, Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre. Good morning. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE: Good morning. Good morning. ANAMARIA SAYRE, BYLINE: Good morning.
Encore: Actress Andrea Riseborough on her new movie, 'To Leslie'
SEWELL WHITNEY: (As newscaster) Leslie, now does it feel to win such a life-changing sum of money?. ANDREA RISEBOROUGH: (As Leslie Rowlands) Oh, well, I feel a hell of a lot better than yesterday. SHAPIRO: "To Leslie" follows what happens after she squanders her winnings, her struggles with alcoholism, her...
