Thank God people are moving out so they don’t have to do this voting for Connecticut that rip American people off!!!
Related
State rep. proposes bill to allow undocumented immigrants to vote in Connecticut
(WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to vote in municipal and state elections. The bill introduced proposes a state constitutional amendment concerning voting for certain residents of the state. This would allow the sixth article of the Constitution of the state to be amended and would […]
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils legislative proposals on gun violence
Gov. Ned Lamont announced legislative proposals on gun violence at a press conference at the Waterbury Police Department.
Gov. Lamont proposes limit on handgun purchases and ‘open carry’ ban
Gov. Ned Lamont proposed the most sweeping gun control plan in a decade on Monday – including a strict limit on handgun purchases, expanded “ghost gun” registration and a ban on openly carrying firearms in public.
Eyewitness News
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Channel 3 learned the legislation will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and...
CT Correctional facility to close this year
Governor Ned Lamont, in a release, said closing Willard will result in savings of $6.5 million for taxpayers. According to the state, the prison population dropped 44 percent between 2012 and 2022.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lamont rolls out first legislative proposal of 2023
(WTNH) – If you’re going to talk the talk, you better walk the walk. In the first few weeks of his second term, Governor Ned Lamont is following through on his promise to make Connecticut more affordable and help small businesses in Connecticut. Last week, the governor rolled...
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Connecticut reacts to California massacre
Connecticut’s most prominent Asian American politician, Attorney General William Tong says we will never cave to fear, following the killings of ten people in Monterey Park, CA.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
Connecticut Says Its Residents Need a REAL ID License to Board Flights Starting on May 7, 2025 - Without a Passport
Connecticut's DMV has a special website dedicated to the REAL ID Act of 2005 - showing residents a sample driver's license they will need by May 7, 2025, in order to board airplane flights in the U.S., unless they have a passport.
65% of voters agree teachers do not make enough money in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut continues to face a troubling teacher shortage, worsening the issue. A recent Gallup poll revealed that 44% of K-through-12 teachers feel "burnt out" due to the increasing class sizes and workloads associated with this lack of educators. This burnout can lead to reduced job satisfaction and an exodus from the teaching profession.
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
4 New England States Rank in Top 10 for Life Expectancy in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Don’t pack up to head down south (or to Mars) just yet. If a recent study is to be believed, New England might just be the best place to extend your life expectancy.
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Eyewitness News
Bill proposed to reduce car tax
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -An update to the car tax could bring relief to many Connecticut car owners. A new bill proposed by Majority Whip Henry Genga, aims to create a flat fee for car owners regardless of the value of their vehicles. Genga says it is time for the middle...
