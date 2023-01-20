ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4d ago

Thank God people are moving out so they don’t have to do this voting for Connecticut that rip American people off!!!

Related
Washington Examiner

Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Edy Zoo

65% of voters agree teachers do not make enough money in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut continues to face a troubling teacher shortage, worsening the issue. A recent Gallup poll revealed that 44% of K-through-12 teachers feel "burnt out" due to the increasing class sizes and workloads associated with this lack of educators. This burnout can lead to reduced job satisfaction and an exodus from the teaching profession.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to reduce car tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -An update to the car tax could bring relief to many Connecticut car owners. A new bill proposed by Majority Whip Henry Genga, aims to create a flat fee for car owners regardless of the value of their vehicles. Genga says it is time for the middle...
