Pop star Kenny Loggins, best known for his run of hit songs in movies in the 1980s, will come to Fort Worth as part of his final concert tour, "This Is It," playing at Dickies Arena on April 28.Celebrating a career that has seen him perform his catalog of songs across the globe for nearly six decades, Loggins will go to at least 11 cities throughout 2023, starting in Sarasota, Florida on March 10. The Fort Worth date is his only stop in Texas.Loggins first came to fame as half of the duo Loggins & Messina with Jim Messina in...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO