8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Wealthy Fort Worth neighbor cashes in as the richest city in Texas for 2023
North Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Southlake has been named the richest city in Texas for 2023 in a recent study.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest of the rich" live.With a median income of $239,833, and a unemployment rate...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Dry January got you down? There’s a class to mix up new mocktail ideas happening this week. For those of us still imbibing, make plans for a whiskey tasting, wine dinner, beer fest, and bubbly brunch with Western flair. For folks who prefer sweets to spirits, there’s a pastry pop-up in town just for you. Tuesday, January 24Fifth Anniversary Happy Hour at FixeThe Southern restaurant celebrates five years in The Shops at Clearfork with a "throwback" happy hour, 4-7 pm. They will be pouring two customer favorites, Belle Glos Las Alturas and Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay, and bringing back some of...
Chef's flirty new restaurant tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Favorite Fort Worth chef to open a flirty restaurant peddling paella. A new tapas and wine restaurant from one of Fort Worth's best-known chefs is opening this fall: Called La Coqueta, it'll be the first permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant from Juan Rodriguez and his wife Paige, who together run a popular pop-up dinner club on the city’s north side called Magdalena's.2. '80s pop star Kenny...
Quite the bounty of bites in this roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of restaurant news around Fort Worth includes restaurants newly opened, restaurants coming soon, new menus, new tacos, new pizzas, and more. So much more.Here's the latest batch of Fort Worth restaurant news, culled from press releases, social media posts, and hand-scribbled notes:Little Lilly Sushi is opening a second location in Keller at 1004 Keller Pkwy. #106. The restaurant posted a note on its Facebook page, saying "Getting a lot of messages and posts lately… yes it’s true, we are opening a second location! ETA late summer. Once we have more updates, we will post. But until then, get...
New York skincare shop Heyday brings its fuss-free facials to Southlake
A new facial and skincare shop with a goal to “take the facial out of the spa and into your life” has debuted in Southlake: Heyday opened its doors in Southlake Town Square on Thursday, January 19. Heyday Southlake is the brand's first location in Tarrant County and the second in North Texas, after a shop opened in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson district in December.Heyday offers 50-minute facials at a more affordable price ($135) than most luxury spas. They keep things simple and unfussy by providing just one type of facial that gets tailored to each client. To be clear, it's not...
Much anticipated Italian restaurant from top Fort Worth team has a date
A new restaurant from one of Fort Worth's top food & beverage teams has an opening date: 61 Osteria, the much-anticipated restaurant from restaurateur Adam Jones and acclaimed chef Blaine Staniford, will open in downtown Fort Worth on January 31. Ta-da. It's opening at 500 W 7th St., on the ground floor of the First on 7th building, originally known as the First National Bank building, designed by Skidmore Owings & Merrill of New York. The cuisine will be traditional Italian with a focus on simple, seasonal ingredients from best and local farmers. Staniford is taking a modern approach to Italian ingredients. The...
The best Fort Worth restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day 2023
For restaurants, Valentine’s Day is the Super Bowl of dining events, which is ironic this year since the actual Super Bowl takes place just two days prior, on February 12. This is not stopping some restaurateurs from hosting special Valentine’s dinners all weekend long, although some are cautiously opting out of Sunday and Monday. Regardless of when you celebrate the day of love with whomever you love, now’s the time to nail down reservations. This list will grow as more restaurants begin to solidify their menus and offerings, so keep checking back. 97 West Kitchen & BarHotel Drover’s luxe rustic...
Favorite Fort Worth chef to open a flirty restaurant peddling paella
A new tapas and wine restaurant from one of Fort Worth's best-known chefs is opening this fall: Called La Coqueta, it'll be the first permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant from Juan Rodriguez and his wife Paige, who together run a popular pop-up dinner club on the city’s north side called Magdalena's.La Coqueta will also reside on the north side, at 1216 N. Main St., in a small, long-standing building that most recently housed the La Arboleda bar.“The north side has been very good to us, so we definitely wanted to open our first real brick-and-mortar there,” Juan Rodriguez says. “La Coqueta” means...
This is how long it takes Fort Worth home buyers to save for a down payment, report says
With home prices rising for most of 2022 in Fort Worth and around the country, thoughts about saving for a down payment have been distressing, to say the least.A new study says Fort Worth buyers will need to work for 3.65 years, saving 20 percent of their income, for a 20 percent down payment. Compared to Los Angeles where it takes the longest (11.6 years) and New York (10 years), that's somewhat encouraging.SmartAsset.com, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, analyzed and ranked the 50 largest U.S. cities on how long it takes the average household to save for a...
'80s pop star Kenny Loggins calls it quits with final tour coming to Fort Worth
Pop star Kenny Loggins, best known for his run of hit songs in movies in the 1980s, will come to Fort Worth as part of his final concert tour, "This Is It," playing at Dickies Arena on April 28.Celebrating a career that has seen him perform his catalog of songs across the globe for nearly six decades, Loggins will go to at least 11 cities throughout 2023, starting in Sarasota, Florida on March 10. The Fort Worth date is his only stop in Texas.Loggins first came to fame as half of the duo Loggins & Messina with Jim Messina in...
Texas Film Awards 2023 to honor Fort Worth-based movie head honcho
Awards season is in full swing, and not just in Hollywood. On March 3, the Austin Film Society (AFS) brings back its annual Texas Film Awards to honor both rising stars and Texans who have significantly impacted the independent film industry. Fittingly, this year's ceremony takes place on a movie-set-turned venue, Willie Nelson's Luck, TX. For his impact on global cinema as a creative producer and executive, Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chair and CEO Michael De Luca will be honored, according to a release. A resident of Fort Worth, de Luca boasts over three decades in the business, three Academy...
Truck Yard's debut parks atop this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut. A popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16. The location has been in the works for more than two years.2. Save the date for...
Dallas-Fort Worth theaters turn spotlight on community with all-encompassing outreach programs
Theater companies in both Fort Worth and Dallas are putting their communities first with unique outreach programs for 2023, spanning middle school to retirement age.First up is Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas, which is offering a free 12-week program for girls of color ages 12-17 that focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math).Called Girls of Color Discovering STEAM, it will provide interactive projects and hands-on learning from 6-7 pm each Thursday evening, January 12-April 6. After identifying a social issue that they are passionate about, kids will get to explore their interest in software engineering by developing a...
Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hit DFW for mezcal meet-and-greet with fans
Like so many great ideas, it all began over drinks.A few years ago, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the award-winning stars of the critically acclaimed cult fave series Breaking Bad, sat in a New York sushi spot, devising ways to work together as the show had ended and acting projects together were rare. Hey, the duo thought as they sipped, cocktails why not start a liquor brand — maybe a mezcal?And so, just as Cranston's Walter White in Breaking Bad devised the perfect solution to bankroll his cancer treatment, the pair devised and eventually launched Dos Hombres mezcal in 2019....
Austin-based Hopdoddy fires up burgers & margaritas in north Fort Worth
A beloved burger chain from Austin is opening a new location in Fort Worth: Hopdoddy Burger Bar, the "better burger" pioneer, will open a restaurant in buzzy Alliance Town Center, at 3101 Heritage Trace Pkwy.According to a release, it'll open on January 17 with a spiffy renovation that incorporates music-themed interior décor and a covered dog-friendly patio overlooking Bluestem Park.It's taking over a space previously occupied by a location of the Bryan, Texas chain Grub Burger Bar, which closed on January 7. Grub was acquired by Hopdoddy in January 2022. Alliance is the seventh of 18 Grub locations to be...
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
10 eye-opening art exhibitions around Dallas-Fort Worth in January
From exploring and celebrating identity to sharing the dawn of a new day or a new year, Dallas-Fort Worth artists are jumping into 2023 with both feet and a lot of heart. Local art galleries and museums have shows ready to lead us to new discoveries and nourish our spirits. Here are 10 must-see exhibitions to visit in January, in order of opening date."The Miseducation of Boys and Girls"Cris Worley Fine Arts, through February 11In her playful yet powerful paintings for this series, Abi Salami borrowed from pop culture and her indigenous Nigerian religious experience to explore and question such...
Amphibian Stage lets Fort Worth audiences choose their own pricing for 2023
Amphibian Stage is trying something new for 2023. Audience members will be encouraged to set their own ticket pricing, starting as low as $10 and ranging up to $60 for all events in the 2023 season.Each programming series will have 3-4 price points, all in an effort to make theater accessible for any budget."Some of my favorite projects at Amphibian Stage have been offered entirely for free," says artistic director Kathleen Culebro. "These include the short film This is My Story and the newly released augmented reality art walk Neighborhood Leap. These projects, like our arts outreach initiatives, are accessible...
New classes and fitness ideas for the New Year in Dallas-Fort Worth
Resolutions or not, it would benefit us all to move a little more in 2023. If you want to ease yourself back in after the holidays, consider these new classes, free trials, and new membership deals.As it gears up to celebrate its one-year anniversary in Dallas, John Reed Fitness in Preston Center is making a play to be your go-to gym in the New Year with new-member deals. Through January 31, sign up for a 12-month contract and receive one month free, plus 12 guest passes, two personal training sessions, and a one-month freeze option.The fitness studio is known for...
Grapevine cracks open its first and only indie bookstore
Grapevine is finally getting an independent bookstore, and it's women-owned, to boot. Talking Animals Books, located at 103 W. Worth St. in Grapevine, is throwing open its doors to the public on February 2. Founded by Katy Lemieux and co-owned with Valerie Walizadeh, the shop will also double as an arts venue, with the popular Shakespeare in the Bar becoming its resident theater company.Customers can expect a wide selection of new and used books, including adult and children’s literature, modern fiction, true crime, romance, cookbooks, foreign-language titles, art books, plays, poetry, and YA, as well as the regular spotlighting of...
