Ran Carthon's first priority as Tennessee Titans GM? Start with Mike Vrabel

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

New Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon inherits an organization with some serious questions to answer in his first few months on the job.

His first priority: Build a relationship with Mike Vrabel.

"I think Mike Vrabel is the top of my to-do list," Carthon said during his introductory news conference Friday. "Us working together and forging a relationship and coming up with a plan how to forge this roster. There are a multitude of things we need to fix, but getting to know Mike Vrabel is my Number One priority."

Carthon, whom the Titans hired Wednesday after he spent six seasons in the San Francisco 49ers personnel department, will be tasked with figuring out the Titans' future plans. This includes making decisions about the team's next offensive coordinator, what to do at quarterback, which veterans to retain or waive, which young players to offer contract extensions to and how to handle free agency and the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft .

The Titans ended the 2022 season on a seven-game losing streak to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Carthon is now in charge of a roster with several pieces capable of leading the team to the playoffs but also several holes that contributed to the late-season collapse.

ANALYSIS: What Ran Carthon's 49ers past tells us about his Tennessee Titans future

THE MAYOR: Tennessee Titans needed right fit in a GM. Ran Carthon may be just that | Estes

"Tuesday was the first time I met Mike in person," Carthon said. "In 2005, I was a bottom-of-the-roster player for the Colts, so I was inactive in the 2005 game. Didn’t get to meet him then. My father was on the staff in 2009 with the Kansas City Chiefs where Mike finished. Mike is a football coach. You can see that. It permeates off the screen. I was excited to get to know him this Tuesday. We had a level of conversation that could’ve went hours."

Carthon takes over as Titans GM from Jon Robinson, who controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk fired in December. The 2022 season was the Titans' first with a losing record since Robinson took the job in 2016. Carthon worked as the director of player personnel and the director of pro personnel with the 49ers, rising up the organization's ranks after working as a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons (2008-11) and the director of player personnel with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012-16).

While with the 49ers, Carthon specialized in matters pertaining to pro scouting, which included trades, free agent signings, waiver wire claims and decisions about whether to retain or cut players from the roster.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ran Carthon's first priority as Tennessee Titans GM? Start with Mike Vrabel

