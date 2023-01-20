ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell

It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
Late Musician David Crosby Was Married to Wife Jan Dance for More Than 3 Decades: Meet His Spouse

The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver”

It’s no secret that Dwight Yoakam and The Judds were both massive names in the country music world in the ’80s and ’90s. However, little did I know that Yoakam and Wynonna Judd had a little thing going on back in the day. It all started back in 1988, when Wynonna was 23-years-old, and Yoakam was 31. An old CMT profile on Dwight Yoakam from years back briefly recounts the two’s relationship, and it happened while Yoakam was on tour […] The post Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'

Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
