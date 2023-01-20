Read full article on original website
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell
It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
Late Musician David Crosby Was Married to Wife Jan Dance for More Than 3 Decades: Meet His Spouse
The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver”
It’s no secret that Dwight Yoakam and The Judds were both massive names in the country music world in the ’80s and ’90s. However, little did I know that Yoakam and Wynonna Judd had a little thing going on back in the day. It all started back in 1988, when Wynonna was 23-years-old, and Yoakam was 31. An old CMT profile on Dwight Yoakam from years back briefly recounts the two’s relationship, and it happened while Yoakam was on tour […] The post Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
Bob Dylan’s Neighbors Got Physically Sick From the Stench Coming From His Yard
Bob Dylan had a portable toilet in his yard. His neighbors said that the smell was so bad that it made them physically ill.
15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
How Frank Sinatra Once Saved Johnny Carson from a Mob Hit: ‘Johnny Carson Breathes ‘Cause He Knows Frank Sinatra’
According to comedian Tom Dreesen, he heard from Frank Sinatra that Johnny Carson was once targeted for a mob hit, and Sinatra called in a favor to see it go away.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Jeff Beck’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death
Jeff Beck’s net worth at the time of his death was considerably more than the insurance policy he had on his fingers.
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
Watch Johnny Cash and Joni Mitchell In a Chilling Performance of “Long Black Veil”
Country music fans had trouble containing the emotions and thrill they felt when Johnny Cash teamed up with fellow star Joni Mitchel for perhaps the most chilling performance of “Long Black Veil” that stunned every viewer. The country ballad was originally recorded by Lefty Frizzell in 1959. Since...
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Stevie Nicks Would ‘Bang on a Tambourine’ Because She ‘Didn’t Have a Lot to Do’ in Fleetwood Mac, Says Producer
A "Rumors" album producer said singer Stevie Nicks played the tambourine because she had "more free time" than her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'
Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were ‘Idiots’ Who Didn’t ‘Know Music From Their Backsides,’ According to a Collaborator
Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together as writers. Once, they brought in another musician for help, and he became irritated with them.
