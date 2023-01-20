Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Man accused of torching Longwood condo for “revenge” on HOA owed $29K in dues dispute, records show
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County man accused of burning down his condo as “revenge” against his homeowners’ association owed nearly $29,000 in unpaid dues and other costs to the HOA, court records show. Marc Lane Hermann, 53, was arrested Monday on four counts of...
click orlando
Two stabbed at Orange County bar, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double stabbing at the Tipico Monte Bar on Lancaster Road. Deputies responded on Monday to a 911 emergency call before 3 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The sheriff’s office said two people were attacked...
click orlando
1 captured, 1 on the run after carjacking outside of smoke shop in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A suspect is in custody and another is on the run after the two carjacked a vehicle outside of a Deltona smoke shop, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the men stole the vehicle with a customer’s girlfriend still in the passenger...
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
click orlando
Man injured in shooting at Orlando motel
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday at an Orlando motel, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the man was shot just before 11:30 p.m. at the Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police said the man...
click orlando
Custodian threatens to cut Brevard County student ‘into pieces’ with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A custodian with Brevard County Schools was arrested Friday after threatening to cut a 14-year-old student “into pieces” with a razor scraper, according to the sheriff’s office. James Baillargeon, 26, is a custodian for Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Cocoa and...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
click orlando
3 dogs found dead in Bushnell dumpster, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says
BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster. The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.
click orlando
‘We have the best opportunity to find Jennifer,’ Kesse family says in new message
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Jennifer Kesse says they have the best opportunity to find the missing woman now, 17 years after she disappeared from her Orlando condo complex. The Kesse family released an update on their GoFundMe page to mark 17 years since they last heard from...
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
click orlando
Kissimmee man dies in motorcycle crash with turning SUV in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday when a motorcycle he was riding struck an SUV that turned into his path at an intersection not far from downtown Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. at South Orange...
click orlando
Pedestrian dead after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening by a vehicle, according to the DeLand Police Department. The crash happened after 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue, according to a tweet by the police. [TRENDING: No bond for woman accused...
click orlando
‘Very aggravating:’ Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reviewing complaints against a Volusia County company that sells used hot tubs on Facebook Marketplace and other online classified sites, an agency spokesperson told News 6. At least eight customers have filed formal complaints with Moody’s office claiming the...
click orlando
Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located “safe and sound” late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing...
click orlando
‘Heart shattering:’ Families of late tow truck drivers spread awareness about Florida’s Move Over law
ORLANDO, Fla. – Family members of tow truck drivers killed in crashes where drivers failed to move over are helping spread awareness for the Florida law requiring drivers to move over for stopped vehicles on the roadside helping drivers or providing services. “Everyone knows to move over. If you...
click orlando
Halifax Health adds metal detectors, extra security measures to hospitals
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Halifax Health in Volusia County is beefing up security at its hospitals by installing metal detectors at its entrances. The move comes just days after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband inside an Advent Health Daytona Beach hospital room Saturday. Halifax said...
click orlando
Florida Foodie: From frat brothers to business partners, owners of Viet-Nomz share success story
Chris Chen, Phil Nguyen and Mike Cho all met in college as members of the same fraternity. “After graduating, we hung out a lot. We went to eat at different places. And you know, our brotherhood went further than UCF,” Chen said. After college, Chen and Nguyen began working...
click orlando
Brevard County School Board discusses more changes to student discipline policy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County School Board held a work session Tuesday to discuss further changes that should be addressed in the district’s disciplinary policy. The meeting came after school leaders began the year by implementing a zero-tolerance policy, which includes measures that enforce cellphone restrictions...
click orlando
Volusia County announces 2024 Teacher of the Year
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vonda H. Morris from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was named Volusia County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to a press release. Volusia County Schools said Morris was selected from 69 nominees from schools across the county and was one...
Comments / 0