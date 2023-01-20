ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Two stabbed at Orange County bar, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double stabbing at the Tipico Monte Bar on Lancaster Road. Deputies responded on Monday to a 911 emergency call before 3 a.m. The sheriff's office said two people were attacked...
Man injured in shooting at Orlando motel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday at an Orlando motel, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the man was shot just before 11:30 p.m. at the Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive. Police said the man...
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road.
3 dogs found dead in Bushnell dumpster, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says

BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster. The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said.
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said.
Pedestrian dead after crash in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening by a vehicle, according to the DeLand Police Department. The crash happened after 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue, according to a tweet by the police.
Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located "safe and sound" late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public's help locating a missing...
Volusia County announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vonda H. Morris from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was named Volusia County Schools' 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to a press release. Volusia County Schools said Morris was selected from 69 nominees from schools across the county and was one...
