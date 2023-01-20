Ms. Elizabeth “Elaine” Griffith, age 84 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 6, 1938 to the late Cecelia Young Andrews. Elaine was a school bus monitor for over 20 years for Lumpkin County School System. She took her job very seriously and made many life long friends through her many years there. The children that she got to know throughout these years made a huge impact on Elaine’s life and their lives where impacted greatly by her. Another huge impact that Elaine made was within the small animal community. Elaine helped to rescue over 500 animals. It was a true passion of hers and she worked selflessly with “Angels Among Us” in efforts to give a better chance of a good life to many pets.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO