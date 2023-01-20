Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
wrwh.com
Frank Joseph Murray, Sr., age 75 or Cornelia
Frank Joseph Murray, Sr., age 75 or Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Born on October 30, 1947, in Clarkesville, he was the oldest son of the late Levis Murray and Elvedia Cruz Murray. Frank worked in the family business, Murray’s Insulation, for many years. Over the years, he worked on many large and small construction sites, insulating heating and cooling systems around the state and beyond. He retired after 48 years of service. He enjoyed watching football in his spare time, especially the Georgia Bulldogs, who were his favorite team. Frank loved his grandchildren dearly, and was a kindred spirit who will be missed by all who knew him.
wrwh.com
Elizabeth “Elaine” Griffith, age 84 of Gainesville
Ms. Elizabeth “Elaine” Griffith, age 84 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 6, 1938 to the late Cecelia Young Andrews. Elaine was a school bus monitor for over 20 years for Lumpkin County School System. She took her job very seriously and made many life long friends through her many years there. The children that she got to know throughout these years made a huge impact on Elaine’s life and their lives where impacted greatly by her. Another huge impact that Elaine made was within the small animal community. Elaine helped to rescue over 500 animals. It was a true passion of hers and she worked selflessly with “Angels Among Us” in efforts to give a better chance of a good life to many pets.
wrwh.com
Martha Ann LaPrade “Motsy” Garrin, Age 84 Cornelia
Martha Ann LaPrade “Motsy” Garrin, age 84 of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by those who loved her most. Born on June 18, 1938, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of Connie Chester LaPrade and Martha Viola Brookshire LaPrade. Mrs. Garrin was an independent and hardworking mother, who retired from Clarkesville Mill and later from NOK. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest. She particularly enjoyed caring for her pets, and the strays that came to her home from time to time.
wrwh.com
Becky Joyce Hulsey Bryant, Age 71 Alto
Becky Joyce Hulsey Bryant, age 71, of Alto, Georgia went home to be with The Lord on Friday, January 20, 2023. Mrs. Bryant was born on May 13, 1951 in Stephens County, Georgia to the late Bennie Marvin and Reba Hulsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Larry Bryant; and brother, Shelton “Chip” Hulsey.
Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall
There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
247Sports
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks issues statement regarding fatal car accident
The aftermath of the car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have left many around the Bulldogs’ football program reeling. Eight days after the incident, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has spoken out about what’s next for the university.
wrwh.com
Jessie Mae Cannon, age 91, of Cleveland
Jessie Mae Cannon, age 91, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Mrs. Cannon was born on May 27, 1931, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late George and Nellie Mae Sims Allen. She was a retired educator and a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Cannon; sisters, Ruby Reid, Inez Allen, and Evelyn Jones; brothers, Rev. Hoyt Allen and Lovic Allen.
wrwh.com
Patricia Ann Whiting, Age 88 Hoschton
Patricia Ann Whiting, age 88, of Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Mrs. Whiting was born on December 4, 1934, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to the late Henry and Gladys Cowden Waldorf. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her daughters, Diane Williams and Debra Bader.
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
University of Georgia announces investigation of fatal car crash that killed football player Devin Willock and athletic association recruiting employee Chandler LeCroy.
wrwh.com
Joseph Benjamin Sarbon, age 53, of Cleveland
Joseph Benjamin Sarbon, age 53, of Cleveland, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Mr. Sarbon was born on January 27, 1969, in Illinois, to Jane Joyner and the late Vic Sarbon. He was an antique store owner and a member of Cleveland Worship Center. Joseph enjoyed making furniture and could build anything. He was a graduate of White County High School Class of 1987.
flagpole.com
ACC Commissioners Will Vote on Georgia Square Mall Redevelopment Plan Next Month
Approval for the redevelopment of Georgia Square Mall appears likely after Athens-Clarke County commissioners praised the massive project at their Jan. 17 agenda-setting meeting. The $426 million plan submitted by companies associated with Atlanta-based Hendon Properties, which owns a number of malls around the Southeast, calls for demolishing two wings...
New retail team chosen to “reposition and lease” The Collection at Forsyth
(Forsyth County, GA) – CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO), the new owners of The Collection at Forsyth, have chosen professional services firm JLL to lead new leasing efforts for the mixed-use development.
UGA issues new statement on crash that killed football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday issued a new statement on the crash that killed a football player and team staffer, saying that the victims were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred. It had been an open question as to...
sicemdawgs.com
Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge
Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
Red and Black
Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident
Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in the Gainesville area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Monroe Local News
Walton County, GA has many current job openings
The Walton County government has many current job postings, in courts and judicial, fire and EMS, Sheriff’s Office, public works and many others. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Jan. 22,...
accesswdun.com
New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024
A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
