Cleveland, GA

wrwh.com

Frank Joseph Murray, Sr., age 75 or Cornelia

Frank Joseph Murray, Sr., age 75 or Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Born on October 30, 1947, in Clarkesville, he was the oldest son of the late Levis Murray and Elvedia Cruz Murray. Frank worked in the family business, Murray’s Insulation, for many years. Over the years, he worked on many large and small construction sites, insulating heating and cooling systems around the state and beyond. He retired after 48 years of service. He enjoyed watching football in his spare time, especially the Georgia Bulldogs, who were his favorite team. Frank loved his grandchildren dearly, and was a kindred spirit who will be missed by all who knew him.
CORNELIA, GA
wrwh.com

Elizabeth “Elaine” Griffith, age 84 of Gainesville

Ms. Elizabeth “Elaine” Griffith, age 84 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 6, 1938 to the late Cecelia Young Andrews. Elaine was a school bus monitor for over 20 years for Lumpkin County School System. She took her job very seriously and made many life long friends through her many years there. The children that she got to know throughout these years made a huge impact on Elaine’s life and their lives where impacted greatly by her. Another huge impact that Elaine made was within the small animal community. Elaine helped to rescue over 500 animals. It was a true passion of hers and she worked selflessly with “Angels Among Us” in efforts to give a better chance of a good life to many pets.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Martha Ann LaPrade “Motsy” Garrin, Age 84 Cornelia

Martha Ann LaPrade “Motsy” Garrin, age 84 of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by those who loved her most. Born on June 18, 1938, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of Connie Chester LaPrade and Martha Viola Brookshire LaPrade. Mrs. Garrin was an independent and hardworking mother, who retired from Clarkesville Mill and later from NOK. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest. She particularly enjoyed caring for her pets, and the strays that came to her home from time to time.
CORNELIA, GA
wrwh.com

Becky Joyce Hulsey Bryant, Age 71 Alto

Becky Joyce Hulsey Bryant, age 71, of Alto, Georgia went home to be with The Lord on Friday, January 20, 2023. Mrs. Bryant was born on May 13, 1951 in Stephens County, Georgia to the late Bennie Marvin and Reba Hulsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Larry Bryant; and brother, Shelton “Chip” Hulsey.
ALTO, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall

There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
BOGART, GA
wrwh.com

Jessie Mae Cannon, age 91, of Cleveland

Jessie Mae Cannon, age 91, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Mrs. Cannon was born on May 27, 1931, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late George and Nellie Mae Sims Allen. She was a retired educator and a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Cannon; sisters, Ruby Reid, Inez Allen, and Evelyn Jones; brothers, Rev. Hoyt Allen and Lovic Allen.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Patricia Ann Whiting, Age 88 Hoschton

Patricia Ann Whiting, age 88, of Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Mrs. Whiting was born on December 4, 1934, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to the late Henry and Gladys Cowden Waldorf. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her daughters, Diane Williams and Debra Bader.
HOSCHTON, GA
wrwh.com

Joseph Benjamin Sarbon, age 53, of Cleveland

Joseph Benjamin Sarbon, age 53, of Cleveland, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Mr. Sarbon was born on January 27, 1969, in Illinois, to Jane Joyner and the late Vic Sarbon. He was an antique store owner and a member of Cleveland Worship Center. Joseph enjoyed making furniture and could build anything. He was a graduate of White County High School Class of 1987.
CLEVELAND, GA
flagpole.com

ACC Commissioners Will Vote on Georgia Square Mall Redevelopment Plan Next Month

Approval for the redevelopment of Georgia Square Mall appears likely after Athens-Clarke County commissioners praised the massive project at their Jan. 17 agenda-setting meeting. The $426 million plan submitted by companies associated with Atlanta-based Hendon Properties, which owns a number of malls around the Southeast, calls for demolishing two wings...
ATHENS, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident

Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County, GA has many current job openings

The Walton County government has many current job postings, in courts and judicial, fire and EMS, Sheriff’s Office, public works and many others. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Jan. 22,...
accesswdun.com

New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024

A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
GAINESVILLE, GA

