BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a welcome dose of sunshine for Monday, temperatures are falling quickly this evening under a mostly clear sky with light winds in place. We have a First Alert for a frosty and freezing start on Tuesday morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. Make sure you bundle up when walking out the door tomorrow morning! More chilly sunshine will greet us for the start of the day, and we should stay dry through at least mid-afternoon. Cloud cover will likely increase Tuesday afternoon though as our next storm system develops to our west. We will likely end up partly sunny by the end of Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds are forecast to come from the east at 5-10 mph. By Tuesday evening, winds will likely increase from the southeast at 15-25 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. CST Tuesday night to 3 p.m. CST Wednesday afternoon. Gusts up to 40 MPH will be possible, even outside of any rain or storms around. We could see scattered showers roll into west Alabama after 4 p.m. By 6-7 p.m., showers will become more likely in west Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO