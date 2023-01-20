Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball Power 10: No. 2 Hoover, No. 3 Vestavia Hills set for 7A rematch tonight
The top four teams remained the same in this week’s AL.com Power 10 boys basketball poll, but three new teams entered the rankings. McGill-Toolen, Valley and Fairhope all broke into the constantly fluctuating top 10 this week. The Power 10 ranks the top basketball teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification.
It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
Crimson Tide Recruit Set to Visit the Capstone
Four-star class of 2024 interior offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has set his visit to the Capstone. The junior will make his visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Jan. 28, 2023. The Washington D.C., native ranks No. 42 nationally, No. 1 in interior offensive lineman, and the No. 2 prospect in DC, according to 247Sports Composite.
Lottery open for Shelton State Pre-K program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in West Alabama who want a chance to better prepare their child for school can now register for a Pre-Kindergarten lottery for this Fall. Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa organized the online event for their Pre-K class hosted at the C A. Fredd Campus.
UA kicks off Books for Black Belt campaign
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is giving back this week, as the school’s Center for Economic Development will launch their Books for the Black Belt campaign on January 30. This is the 17th annual installment of the campaign, which encourages UA students, faculty, staff and local...
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28. Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click...
University of Montevallo purchases apartment complex for student housing
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - More student housing is coming to the University of Montevallo. University leaders spent $1 million on some new apartments near the track and field and baseball complexes. University leaders tell us they’re excited about the new apartments because there an increased demand for student housing on...
Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
Alabama Football: Nick Saban can afford to be Portal-picky
As Nick Saban said it would; before college football free agency began, the game of roster management has drastically changed. Alabama Football has the No. 1, 2023 Signing Class of high school and JUCO players, and CFB pundits treat it as a ho-hum result. In the football media, almost no...
FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather returns Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a welcome dose of sunshine for Monday, temperatures are falling quickly this evening under a mostly clear sky with light winds in place. We have a First Alert for a frosty and freezing start on Tuesday morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. Make sure you bundle up when walking out the door tomorrow morning! More chilly sunshine will greet us for the start of the day, and we should stay dry through at least mid-afternoon. Cloud cover will likely increase Tuesday afternoon though as our next storm system develops to our west. We will likely end up partly sunny by the end of Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds are forecast to come from the east at 5-10 mph. By Tuesday evening, winds will likely increase from the southeast at 15-25 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. CST Tuesday night to 3 p.m. CST Wednesday afternoon. Gusts up to 40 MPH will be possible, even outside of any rain or storms around. We could see scattered showers roll into west Alabama after 4 p.m. By 6-7 p.m., showers will become more likely in west Alabama.
Tornadoes spawn positive trend in Greene County
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - If there is one positive element in the constant threats of tornadoes in our area, it’s that more and more people are taking the storms seriously. One west Alabama town is seeing it first hand. In all of Greene County, there are four storm shelters....
Last Week, Nate Oats Showed Why He's the Perfect Leader for Alabama Basketball
Oats' leadership through a situation impossible to prepare for not only showed his character but also why he should be in Tuscaloosa for far longer than his current contract.
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
Hale County looking to build 12 new storm shelters
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County is nearly two weeks removed from not one but two damaging tornadoes, and a tornado is the very last thing anyone wants to think about considering the low threat of one tomorrow night. But Hale County EMA leaders say they’ve noticed a positive trend with these storm threats.
Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine
A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
New hotel coming to Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Calera is considering adding a new hotel, the idea is to bring a Comfort Inn and Suites to the city. Contractor Don Spurlin said he believes the hotel will encourage more growth and they are actively working with the city to move forward on the project as quickly as possible.
Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
The Venue Tuscaloosa Draws Closer to Opening as Owners Add Finishing Touches to Facility
Tuscaloosa will soon have a new gathering spot for people of all ages to enjoy food and entertainment as the opening of The Venue Tuscaloosa draws near. Bryan Finison, owner of the soon-to-come entertainment spot says the doors for the space are expected to open in the next few weeks as the organizers navigates the final steps to complete the project.
