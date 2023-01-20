Police are investigating after an Albuquerque Fire Rescue unit hit and killed a pedestrian while responding to a fire early Tuesday morning. Fire department officials say they were dispatched to a fire at 2500 University Blvd. SE just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. While crews were responding to the fire, AFR's Engine 3 hit a pedestrian just north of University Boulevard and Lomas Boulevard. Fire crews on Engine 3 stopped and attempted to assist the pedestrian, but that person died as a result of the crash.

