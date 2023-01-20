Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Related
BCSO: Northbound Coors reopen at Gun Club after crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of northbound Coors at Gun club are reopen. Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash Tuesday morning at Coors Blvd. and Gun Club Rd. BCSO says northbound Coors was shut down while deputies responded to the crash. BCSO says the crash involved two vehicles. No other information on […]
Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road
SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C. Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his […]
Albuquerque police looking for Albertson’s robbery suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed an Albertson’s. Police say the man entered the Albertson’s on Lomas and Juan Tabo on December 8, 2022, and handed a clerk at the customer service counter a note stating he had a gun and demanded money. Police say […]
KRQE News 13
BCSO: Structure fire in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened on Central Avenue and briefly closed lanes in the area. The victim was transported to a hospital, according to APD. No other updates on their status has been provided. All eastbound...
Man charged with killing woman changing tire along I-40
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a suspected drunk driver killed a woman trying to change a tire. Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, NMSP say the 50-year-old woman pulled over on the side of I-40 near the Coors exit to fix a flat. Police say 31-year-old Raymundo Jaquez-Barallasco’s truck hit the back of one […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Fire Rescue unit hits and kills pedestrian while responding to a fire
Police are investigating after an Albuquerque Fire Rescue unit hit and killed a pedestrian while responding to a fire early Tuesday morning. Fire department officials say they were dispatched to a fire at 2500 University Blvd. SE just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. While crews were responding to the fire, AFR's Engine 3 hit a pedestrian just north of University Boulevard and Lomas Boulevard. Fire crews on Engine 3 stopped and attempted to assist the pedestrian, but that person died as a result of the crash.
Man dropped off at Albuquerque hospital dies, police investigating as homicide
Detectives said they are still investigating.
Santa Fe police officer sues department over police dog attack
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is suing his own department after he was bitten in the face by a police dog during a demonstration. In April 2022, Officer Damian Vigil stood in for a demonstration and alleges he was pressured and intimidated by the K-9 officer and other sergeants into not […]
KRQE News 13
Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
KRQE News 13
Man accused in I-40 shooting set to stand trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused of killing another on I-40 is set to begin Monday. Donald Duquette is accused of shooting and killing Jose Reuben Diaz in 2019 while he was driving along I-40 in his work truck. According to a criminal complaint, Duquette...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
Albuquerque Police: Car found submerged in ditch with driver dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a car was found submerged in a ditch with the driver dead. APD says officers responded to reports of a crash near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham around 10 a.m. Friday. Police say the vehicle rolled over into the arroyo and the top of the […]
Police search for man accused of stealing bait car, shooting at officer
The suspect is no stranger to the law. His history dates back to 2015 for unlawful taking of vehicles, drug charges, and burglary charges.
KOAT 7
Health alert issued for Albuquerque and Bernalillo County due to blowing dust
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a health alert due to blowing dust. Officials are advising those who have respiratory conditions who live within the city and county to limit outdoor activity as winds are expected to stay strong throughout the day. The health...
Warming centers opening up around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies. Organizers say this is the first time […]
KOAT 7
Solomon Peña to remain in jail until his trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man accused of orchestrating shootings at four elected officials' homes in Albuquerque — will stay in jail. In a hearing held via video conference Monday, Judge David Murphy said, “Based on the totality of the evidence provided by the state. I do find that by clear and convincing evidence that there are no release conditions that would reasonably protect the safety of this community from Solomon Peña."
Man pleads not guilty in fatal carjacking incident
The man will stay behind bars until trial.
City of Albuquerque opening warming shelter for cold Monday
The City of Albuquerque is trying to protect a vulnerable population by opening up a warming center Monday.
Comments / 1