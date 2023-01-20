ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, ID

Butte County Magistrate Judge candidate interviews

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission has invited three applicants to interview for the Butte County Magistrate position to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of the Honorable Ralph Savage.

The candidates who will be interviewed are:

  • ADAM ONDO - Civil Public Defender for Twin Falls County, Idaho
  • NEAL S. RANDALL - Chief Conflict Counsel for Bonneville County, Idaho
  • PENELOPE NORTH-SHAUL - Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Bonneville County, Idaho

Interviews will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Butte County Business Center, located at 159 N Idaho Street, Arco, Idaho. These interviews are open to the public; however, space may be limited.

The Commission will deliberate in executive session immediately following the interviews.

