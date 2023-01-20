Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Industrial hemp meeting being held tomorrow in Pierre
The South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association will hold a meeting tomorrow (Jan. 24, 2023) from 3-5pm at Red Rossa in Pierre. More information is available at www.sd-hemp.com.
Stanley County One Act crew earns spot at state competition
Stanley County One-Act cast and crew competed at regional competition on Jan. 23, 2023, at Riggs Theater in Pierre. Stanley County, along with Winner, will go to the state competition at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls Feb. 2-4. Receiving outstanding actor awards were Cloey Voigt, Abby Wyly, Lane...
Pierre hoping to add Minneapolis flights in next EAS contract; Watertown hoping to stay with Denver and Chicago options
While the City of Pierre is recommending a split of its commercial air service routes between Denver and Minneapolis, the Watertown Airport Board is recommending their routes stay the same for the next two-year federal Essential Air Service contract. Denver Air provides the commercial air service for both Pierre and...
MasterWorks Art Show today in Pierre displays talent of South Dakota senior citizens
Winners’ artwork from the South Dakota Health Care Association Dakota MasterWorks Art Show will be on display today (Jan. 24, 2023) from 6-8pm in Gallery D of the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre. Over 40 winning entries can be viewed. Entrants’ ages this year ranged from 60 to 95 years...
Lars Wager | 1968 - 2023
Lars Wager, 54, of Box Elder and formerly of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023, at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Chamberlain Sweeps Gymnastics Events In Fort Pierre
FORT PIERRE – Chamberlain won two gymnastics events over the weekend at the Rise Gymnastics Center in Fort Pierre. On Friday, the Cubs won a quadrangular, edging Hot Springs by two points. On Saturday, Chamberlain won the Hula Luau, defeating Hot Springs by two and a half points. SC...
Pierre Swim Team Results – 2023 Black Hills Gold Pentathlon
SPEARFISH – 17 from the Pierre Swim Team competed January 21 in the Black Hills Gold Pentathlon event, with Finley Ellwein and Garrett Linn taking top-three point finishes. Pierre Swim Team Results – 2023 Black Hills Gold Pentathlon. Girls 9-10 Lydia Kroon: 50 back-5th (state qualifying time), 50...
Governor Gymnasts 4th At Watertown
WATERTOWN – Pierre Governor Gymnastics finished fourth of 13 teams Saturday at the Watertown Gymnastics Invitational at the Watertown Civic Arena. Pierre scored 132.700 points. Ryen Sheppick was 12th in all-around with 32.700. Nevaeh Karber was seventh in balance beam, with Sheppick 12th. Kristen Korber tied for 13th in...
Governors Rally To Top Sturgis, Complete 4-0 Day At East/West Duals
PIERRE – Another comeback helped Pierre Governor Boys Wrestling stay unbeaten in duals. Storming back from an 18-3 deficit, the Governors defeated Sturgis 36-27 Saturday in their final dual of the East/West Duals at Riggs High Gym. Pierre, who recently had comeback wins in duals over Harrisburg and Watertown,...
Heisler Paces Pierre To Rout Of Douglas
BOX ELDER – A difficult loss didn’t stick with Pierre Governor Boys Basketball. Two days after suffering a last-second defeat at Brandon Valley, Pierre controlled the action from the start Saturday in a 75-45 win over Douglas at Whitehead Auditorium. Ben Heisler led the Governors (7-3) with a...
