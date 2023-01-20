LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–What led to a rollover crash shortly after 7:30am Tuesday near the Lincoln Airport remains under investigation. According to Lincoln Police, a 19-year-old woman involved in the crash and was conscious and alert at the scene just south of NW 12th and West Adams Streets. It doesn’t appear that any injuries were life-threatening, according to Sgt. Chris Vollmer. Southbound traffic on NW 12th that turns into eastbound West Cornhusker Highway had to be shut down for a period of time but is back open.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO