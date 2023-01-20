Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
WOWT
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
WOWT
Omaha to demolish abandoned homes
klin.com
Study Finds Lincoln is Nebraska’s Best City to Rent New Apartments
A new study by RentCafe concludes that Lincoln is Nebraska’s best city for finding new apartments in the state. All told, the state capital saw over 4,800 new apartments entering the market since 2012, a 32.6 percent increase in the stock of new apartments in the last 10 years.
KETV.com
Mother of Ryan Larsen, missing boy from La Vista, files petition to have him declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Ryan Larsen, theLa Vista boy who went missing in May 2021, filed a petition to have Larsen declared dead. In court filings obtained by KETV NewsWatch 7, Tammi Larsen lists the date of her son's death as May 17 — the day he walked out of La Vista West Elementary School.
KETV.com
Phone lines down at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
OMAHA, Neb. — As of Monday night, Nebraska Medicine confirmed their phones are down at their hospitals and clinics. Nebraska Medicine says they are working on a fix. It is unknown how long the lines will be down.
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
KETV.com
Omaha doctor agrees with annual COVID-19 boosters for all Americans
COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, and on Tuesday, Omaha doctors warned of a new variant that is the most contagious strain yet. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration considers making booster vaccines an annual option like the flu shot. The good news is infections in Nebraska are staying steady, just a 10 percent positive rate.
WOWT
Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal
doniphanherald.com
Built to match: Plattsmouth couple replicates rooms from cherished Minne Lusa house
Bev Demory hated the idea of leaving her family home in North Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood — with all of its memories and architectural details — for new construction. Her husband, Alan, wasn't excited about a modern house either, but he needed more space than a one-car garage to run his construction company.
KETV.com
People donate groceries, money to Omaha senior faced with 25% rent hike
Since a report from KETV investigates, there's been an outpouring of support for a woman in a senior living facility. She told us she can barely afford groceries or soap because of the rate increase at Keystone Villas. Now, she says, people's support is overwhelming. A lady had dropped off...
WOWT
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. The mother of Ryan Larsen has petitioned to have her son presumed dead. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 4 hours ago. School choice was the main...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
WOWT
Hundreds gather to support Bellevue’s Nettie’s restaurant employees following devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Sunday, Stocks n Bonds, a country dance club in Ralston, turned into a fundraising host. “Having such community support has been just amazing, like its overwhelming I would say, overwhelming but not in a bad way,” says Michelle Lyons, granddaughter of Nettie, the founder of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue.
Country duo Brooks & Dunn making a stop in Omaha this spring
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Country duo Brooks & Dunn have extended their Reboot 2023 tour to include Omaha. Brooks & Dunn will perform at Omaha's CHI Health Center on June 1. Scotty McCreery will open the tour, according to a press release from Live Nation. Tickets go on sale...
WOWT
Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
fox42kptm.com
Photo Gallery: Ice coated trees in Omaha
A combination of overnight fog and below freezing temperatures left Omaha looking like a scene from Forzen this morning. Mist from the fog froze on tree branches throughout the city. Enjoy these beautiful photos of the ice-covered trees.
kfornow.com
Rollover Crash Tuesday Morning Near Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–What led to a rollover crash shortly after 7:30am Tuesday near the Lincoln Airport remains under investigation. According to Lincoln Police, a 19-year-old woman involved in the crash and was conscious and alert at the scene just south of NW 12th and West Adams Streets. It doesn’t appear that any injuries were life-threatening, according to Sgt. Chris Vollmer. Southbound traffic on NW 12th that turns into eastbound West Cornhusker Highway had to be shut down for a period of time but is back open.
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch, causes delays in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in northwest Lincoln saw traffic delays Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a ditch. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 12th and West Adams Streets. Southbound traffic was closed, and Lincoln Police blocked the Interstate 80 exit ramp...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor
Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday...
KETV.com
'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties
OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
