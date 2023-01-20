ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenango Township, PA

Shenango Twp. police officer awarded for life-saving response

By Laurel Stone
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOXGx_0kLhrN7H00

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A Shenango Township police officer was presented with an award for a life-saving response in a house and vehicle fire earlier this week.

When he discovered a house on fire on the 300 block of Bedford Road on Sunday, Officer Nick Schneider alerted the fire department and then assisted an occupant of the home out of a bedroom window, according to a Shenango Township, Mercer County Facebook post.

Woman involved in Tippecanoe fatal accident with child involved indicted by grand jury

The fire was then extinguished with no reported injuries, but the home is considered a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

On Thursday, police Chief Jason Newton awarded Schneider with a Meritorious Award for his life-saving response.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Oil City Teen Injured in Crash on Wallaceville Road

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was taken to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash that happened on Wallaceville Road on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Wallaceville Road, in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
OIL CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

15-year-old killed in Butler County crash

A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Suspect identified in half-century old Boardman cold case

A story that dominated headlines in the Valley for years after it happened, the 1972 murder of a 12-year-old boy is back in the news. Boardman Police held a news conference on Tuesday for what they have characterized as an “update” on the investigation into the Easter weekend 1972 slaying of Bradley Bellino.
BOARDMAN, OH
butlerradio.com

Motorist Seriously Injured Following Crash in Lawrence County

A New Castle man was seriously injured following a one vehicle crash that occurred earlier this weekend in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 22-year-old Shane Cardella was traveling on Enon Road in North Beaver Township just after 2am on Saturday (January 21st) when he lost control of his pickup.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Injured in Route 8 Collision

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a collision that occurred on Route 8 in Sandycreek Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:37 a.m. on Friday, January 20, on State Highway 8, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, involving 21-year-old Jacob A. Craig, of Franklin, and 25-year-old John C. Italia, of New Castle.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

64K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy