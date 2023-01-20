Shenango Twp. police officer awarded for life-saving response
SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A Shenango Township police officer was presented with an award for a life-saving response in a house and vehicle fire earlier this week.
When he discovered a house on fire on the 300 block of Bedford Road on Sunday, Officer Nick Schneider alerted the fire department and then assisted an occupant of the home out of a bedroom window, according to a Shenango Township, Mercer County Facebook post.
The fire was then extinguished with no reported injuries, but the home is considered a total loss.
The State Fire Marshal ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.
On Thursday, police Chief Jason Newton awarded Schneider with a Meritorious Award for his life-saving response.
