ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
camdencounty.com

SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March

(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
CAMDEN, NJ
Teressa P.

Philly Community Resources January 2023

From Property Tax and Rent Rebates to Housing Vouchers and local honey and farm boxes. The Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program is open once again for applications. You can now apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. The deadline to apply is June 30. You can find more information, see if you qualify, and apply here or by contacting GPASS https://www.gpasspa.org/ 215–456–1662.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

1/24: PROTEST AGAINST HONORING FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS AT UNION LEAGUE 12PM

PHILADELPHIA, PA (January 23-24, 2023) – Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks will join a coalition of city leaders, activists, and community members on Tuesday, January 24, in taking a stance against The Union League of Philadelphia and demanding that they do not honor Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis with the Gold Medal Award.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.    Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org

Philadelphia Regional Port Authority

The Philadelphia Regional Port Authority, or PhilaPort, is an independent agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania whose mandate is to govern port facilities and activities on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River. The river serves as a busy commercial highway and has supported the growth and development of Philadelphia since well before the city and port were incorporated in the early eighteenth century. While port governance has changed over the years, the port remains a significant economic engine for Philadelphia and its environs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

For Sale: 7900 Louise Ln, Wyndmoor | Marie Pogue | Keller Williams

Marie Pogue of Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 7900 Louise Ln in Wyndmoor. For additional details, click here. Welcome to 7900 Louise Lane! This charming home is situated in the heart of Wyndmoor and offers casual elegance in a convenient location. Upon entering the front door you will find plenty of natural sunlight. Enter the spacious living room with ceiling to floor windows and cathedral ceiling. The living room leads to a step-up dining room with bay window and space for a full sized dining table and chairs. Completing the main level is an eat-in kitchen, equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is plenty of counter space for all your baking needs. The kitchen rear door leads directly to the outdoor patio. On the upper level off the foyer are 3 very large bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath. The spacious lower level family room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. You will find the powder room, laundry and 1-car garage on this level. There is a new HVAC system (installed 2022) and new roof (installed 2021). Carpet throughout the home. The chairlift is not included in the sale and will be removed. The rear yard is fenced-in and has a wonderful patio for family cookouts. Beautiful mature plantings throughout the grounds that are ready for gardening and play. The driveway will easily park 4-5 cars, plus there is the attached garage. This home is within walking distance to local SEPTA bus service, SEPTA regional rail (Chestnut Hill East), Market Square Shopping Center, downtown Wyndmoor and the retail center of Chestnut Hill. Easy access to Route 309 and Lincoln Drive which will take you to I-76 Highway and Center City.
WYNDMOOR, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA's current bus system is broken, GM Leslie Richards says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said Monday that bus routes in the city have been mostly the same for 60 years and the transportation authority's current bus system is broken.Richards attended a remote hearing with Philadelphia City Council and state lawmakers Monday.In the meeting, SEPTA answered some of the critics of its first draft of bus route changes.SEPTA is reviewing 5,000 comments.Richards said some customers want simple, more frequent routes, but others are worried they might have to transfer more or walk long distances."We heard you," Richards said. "We are currently reviewing the comments that we have received in order to incorporate as much feedback into the redefined draft network that will be released this spring."Richards said SEPTA will improve efforts to reach out to affected communities, such as students.SEPTA staff is looking at potentially establishing more direct connections to Center City and University City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia to receive federal money to make Roosevelt Boulevard safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Roosevelt Boulevard is one of the most dangerous roads in Philadelphia.  Now, the city is getting millions of dollars to use in an effort to save lives on the road sometimes referred to as "the Boulevard."In seven years, 75 people have been killed on Roosevelt Boulevard. Slightly less than half of them — people on foot — trying to navigate crossing 12 lanes."The boulevard comes at you in so many different ways so quickly, it confuses people," Mike Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for Transportation for the city of Philadelphia, said. "And so some of the decision...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy