camdencounty.com
SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March
(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
Chester Students Learn There Are Many Paths to Success, Including a Path to CCRES
Thuy Yancey, Coordinator of Recruitment since 2013 at CCRES, discussed paths to success, career development, and college with a group of Chester teens enrolled in the Launch program at the Andrew Hicks, Jr. Foundation.
Online application for Philadelphia housing voucher lotto crashes on first day due to high demand
The Philadelphia Housing Authority has opened a lottery for its Housing Choice Voucher program. But not long after the online application went live, it crashed due to the extremely high demand. People instead opted to apply in person.
How a Bankrupt City’s Pension System Hit a Breaking Point
You're reading Route Fifty's Public Finance Update. To get the latest on state and local budgets, taxes and other financial matters, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox twice each month. You can find a full archive of these newsletters here. ***. Welcome back to Route...
Philadelphia judge to decide if school board policy limiting public testimony amounts to speaker suppression
A Philadelphia judge is hearing a lawsuit against the city’s Board of Education, charging that its policy of limiting public testimony at its meetings violates the state Sunshine Act.
Philly Community Resources January 2023
From Property Tax and Rent Rebates to Housing Vouchers and local honey and farm boxes. The Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program is open once again for applications. You can now apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. The deadline to apply is June 30. You can find more information, see if you qualify, and apply here or by contacting GPASS https://www.gpasspa.org/ 215–456–1662.
Philadelphia opens Housing Choice Voucher waiting list for first time in 12 years
Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List: After the two-week period ends, a lottery will randomly select 10,000 applicants to be added to the list.
NBC Philadelphia
PHA's Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List Lottery Site Can't Keep Up With Demand
People in Philadelphia now have the chance to get into a lottery for low-income public housing -- but they should plan on being patient to do so. The Philadelphia Housing Authority opened its Housing Choice Voucher program for the first time in more than 12 years on Jan. 23, 2023.
morethanthecurve.com
Almost 35-acre campus with five office buildings for sale in Plymouth Meeting
A five-building, almost 35-acre office campus in Plymouth Meeting has been listed for sale. The campus is located at 600-660 West Germantown Pike, which is across Hickory Road from the Plymouth Meeting Mall. According to the listing for the property,. The five buildings were constructed between 1986 and 1990. 50%...
philasun.com
1/24: PROTEST AGAINST HONORING FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS AT UNION LEAGUE 12PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA (January 23-24, 2023) – Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks will join a coalition of city leaders, activists, and community members on Tuesday, January 24, in taking a stance against The Union League of Philadelphia and demanding that they do not honor Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis with the Gold Medal Award.
billypenn.com
DeSantis critics stage big protest outside the Union League as it honors the Florida gov
Critics who describe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a racist protested Tuesday outside the Union League, which is awarding him a medal once presented to President Abraham Lincoln. Rev. Alvyn Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church said the Philadelphia branch of the NAACP and others feel compelled to address the...
Council bill drives more controversy over Cobbs Creek Golf Club renovation
The renovation of Cobbs Creek Golf Club is still a hot topic within Philadelphia City Council, with a bill that would have exempted the golf course from a city law prohibiting development on steep slopes.
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org
Philadelphia Regional Port Authority
The Philadelphia Regional Port Authority, or PhilaPort, is an independent agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania whose mandate is to govern port facilities and activities on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River. The river serves as a busy commercial highway and has supported the growth and development of Philadelphia since well before the city and port were incorporated in the early eighteenth century. While port governance has changed over the years, the port remains a significant economic engine for Philadelphia and its environs.
Former Havertown Design Store Owner Wants Women in Construction
Monica Miraglilo, owner of the former Havertown design shop Fill A Pillow is now taking on the male-dominated construction industry with a new online platform, writes Eric Moody for Metro Philadelphia. She’s created ‘GirlBuild Lab,’ an online platform that offers users the basics of home renovation and how to finance...
Main Line Media News
Lower Providence contractor accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from customers in 6 counties
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence business owner is accused of home improvement fraud during which he allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from 64 homeowners in six counties, including taking payments from homeowners for the purchase of home backup generators that were never installed. Joseph Ford, 53, of the 3400 block...
glensidelocal.com
For Sale: 7900 Louise Ln, Wyndmoor | Marie Pogue | Keller Williams
Marie Pogue of Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 7900 Louise Ln in Wyndmoor. For additional details, click here. Welcome to 7900 Louise Lane! This charming home is situated in the heart of Wyndmoor and offers casual elegance in a convenient location. Upon entering the front door you will find plenty of natural sunlight. Enter the spacious living room with ceiling to floor windows and cathedral ceiling. The living room leads to a step-up dining room with bay window and space for a full sized dining table and chairs. Completing the main level is an eat-in kitchen, equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is plenty of counter space for all your baking needs. The kitchen rear door leads directly to the outdoor patio. On the upper level off the foyer are 3 very large bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath. The spacious lower level family room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. You will find the powder room, laundry and 1-car garage on this level. There is a new HVAC system (installed 2022) and new roof (installed 2021). Carpet throughout the home. The chairlift is not included in the sale and will be removed. The rear yard is fenced-in and has a wonderful patio for family cookouts. Beautiful mature plantings throughout the grounds that are ready for gardening and play. The driveway will easily park 4-5 cars, plus there is the attached garage. This home is within walking distance to local SEPTA bus service, SEPTA regional rail (Chestnut Hill East), Market Square Shopping Center, downtown Wyndmoor and the retail center of Chestnut Hill. Easy access to Route 309 and Lincoln Drive which will take you to I-76 Highway and Center City.
SEPTA's current bus system is broken, GM Leslie Richards says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said Monday that bus routes in the city have been mostly the same for 60 years and the transportation authority's current bus system is broken.Richards attended a remote hearing with Philadelphia City Council and state lawmakers Monday.In the meeting, SEPTA answered some of the critics of its first draft of bus route changes.SEPTA is reviewing 5,000 comments.Richards said some customers want simple, more frequent routes, but others are worried they might have to transfer more or walk long distances."We heard you," Richards said. "We are currently reviewing the comments that we have received in order to incorporate as much feedback into the redefined draft network that will be released this spring."Richards said SEPTA will improve efforts to reach out to affected communities, such as students.SEPTA staff is looking at potentially establishing more direct connections to Center City and University City.
Philadelphia to receive federal money to make Roosevelt Boulevard safer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Roosevelt Boulevard is one of the most dangerous roads in Philadelphia. Now, the city is getting millions of dollars to use in an effort to save lives on the road sometimes referred to as "the Boulevard."In seven years, 75 people have been killed on Roosevelt Boulevard. Slightly less than half of them — people on foot — trying to navigate crossing 12 lanes."The boulevard comes at you in so many different ways so quickly, it confuses people," Mike Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for Transportation for the city of Philadelphia, said. "And so some of the decision...
billypenn.com
Can Republicans maintain a foothold in Philly? With the Working Families Party rising, it won’t be easy
Four years after Republicans gave up one of their two seats on City Council to a progressive challenger, they’re fighting not to lose another. For decades the GOP held both at-large positions reserved for non-majority parties, in addition to one or two district Council seats. But Kendra Brooks of...
