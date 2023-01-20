Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott, Cowboys prove how far they have to go against NFL's best
The Dallas Cowboys got a close-up view of how far they still have to go — figuratively, sure, but also quite literally. It's too fitting a visual to ignore. Trailing San Francisco, 19-12, with three minutes to play and all three timeouts remaining, the Cowboys had the ball in Dak Prescott's hands with 82 yards separating them from a tied game. They didn't gain a single one. For that matter, Prescott was lucky not to throw a pick-six right to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
Joe Burrow exposes Josh Allen in Bengals win over Bills | THE CARTON SHOW
The Cincinnati Bengals once again stamped their ticket to the AFC Championship game after defeating Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 27-10. Craig Carton lays out what this loss says about the Bills, and whether they've been overrated all season.
Cowboys come up short again in 19-12 Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers | UNDISPUTED
For the second straight year, the San Francisco 49ers bounced the Dallas Cowboys from the playoffs with a 19-12 final score. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the first half and finished with just over 200 passing yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys last play, with Ezekiel Elliott snapping the ball to Dak, was shut down when KaVontae Turpin was immediately tackled after hauling in the short pass. Skip Bayless discusses the biggest reason his Cowboys came up short again.
Brock Purdy faces his biggest test against Eagles defense and crowd | THE HERD
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers overcame a tough Dallas Cowboys defense with a 19-12 win in the Bay Area. Purdy finished 19-of-29 for 214 yards and an 87.4 passer rating. Mr. Irrelevant now faces his biggest challenge yet: the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. Colin Cowherd predicts how Purdy will perform against a tough team and crowd.
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
Jalen Hurts, Nick Bosa, George Kittle top Colin's best players of NFC Championship Game | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd ranks his Top 10 players of the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Watch as he lists where Jalen Hurts, George Kittle and Nick Bosa land on his list.
Time for Cowboys to move on from Dak Prescott? | THE HERD
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys came up short of their first NFC Championship appearance since 1995 with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott finished 23-of-37 for 206 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with a 63.6 passer rating. Colin Cowherd advises that it is time for the Cowboys to 'make some calls' for Dak.
Does Josh Allen get a pass for his play in Bills loss to Bengals? | SPEAK
The Buffalo Bills came up short of a Super Bowl.. again. Buffalo lost 27-10 loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Josh Allen finished 25-of-42 for 265 passing yards (26 rushing) and an interception. The Bills QB was in MVP discussions throughout the year, while the team entered the season as a Super Bowl contender. WR Stefon Diggs was also seen yelling at his QB on the sidelines in frustration. With Dak Prescott's struggles and Patrick Mahomes playing on one leg, does Allen get a pass? LeSean McCoy backs his former teammate, explaining why he deserves one.
Can Joe Burrow pass Patrick Mahomes with his fourth win vs. Chiefs? | SPEAK
Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady and now Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes. The Cincinnati Bengals will return to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch. Burrow is 3-0 in his career against Mahomes, while the Chiefs QB is in his fifth straight AFC title game. Kansas City has reached and hosted the AFC Championship since Mahomes entered the league, in which he has one Super Bowl MVP, a regular season MVP and two Super Bowl appearances. Burrow lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether Burrow would pass Mahomes if he defeats the Chiefs again.
How Bills loss vs. Bengals showed their 'lack of offensive identity' | THE HERD
The Cincinnati Bengals destroyed the Buffalo Bills at home with a 27-10 final score. Joe Burrow finished with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Josh Allen put up 291 total yards and a touchdown. A frustrated Stefon Diggs was also notably seen yelling in the sidelines. Colin Cowherd discusses whether it may be time for Buffalo to move on from Sean McDermott.
How wide is the gap between Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy? | SPEAK
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the youngest QB matchup during an NFC Championship Game in history. Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts 7-0 in the team's past seven games. Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni called Purdy 'a winner.' Hurts was a first round pick, while Purdy is Mr. Irrelevant (final pick of the draft) but how wide is the gap between the two young QBs? LeSean McCoy compares both QB's skills and accolades, then explains why the gap is large between Hurts and Purdy.
Eagles dominate Giants 38-7, clinch first NFC Championship Game since 2017 | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss the Philadelphia Eagles clinching their first NFC Championship Game since 2017 after dominating the New York Giants 38-7. McCoy weighs in on the Eagles win and explains they proved they are the real deal after the blowout win.
NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play
The Cowboys are once again out of the playoffs without making a deep run. Dak Prescott & Co. missed several opportunities during the team's divisional round contest with the 49ers, losing for the second straight year to their longtime playoff rivals — and Arik Armstead was quick to point out how flat Dallas' revenge bid fell.
'We're the best in the world' - Fred Warner speaks about 49ers' defense limiting the Cowboys to 12 points
Fred Warner spoke with Erin Andrews after the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He touched on the defense limiting the Cowboys offense to 12 points and being excited to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Aaron Rodgers-Packers trade is reportedly a 'real possibility' | THE HERD
Could Aaron Rodgers be on the market? According to Ian Rapoport, there is a 'real possibility' that the Green Bay Packers QB will be traded this offseason. Colin Cowherd chooses where Rodgers would be a perfect fit at, if he were to be traded.
Mahomes looks to bring Chiefs a win vs. Bengals on injured ankle | THE CARTON SHOW
Patrick Mahomes propelled the Kansas City Chiefs into the AFC Championship game once again, and he did it with a high ankle sprain. But Craig Carton's question? Can he get to the Super Bowl against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals without being 100% healthy? Greg Jennings and Cody Decker weigh the Chiefs chances of breaking their losing streak against the Bengals.
Anonymous NFL executive says Russell Wilson is 'washed' | THE HERD
The Sean Payton sweepstakes continue as the former head coach had his second interview with the Denver Broncos. However, an anonymous NFL executive does not necessarily agree with the potential move, saying that Russell Wilson is quote: 'washed.' Both Russ and the team reportedly want Payton as the team's next head coach, so is this the perfect pairing? Colin Cowherd explains why Payton should say thank you, next in his coaching search.
Stefon Diggs tweets 'Want me to be ok with losing?' after Bills loss to Bengals | UNDISPUTED
Stefon Diggs defended how he showed frustration on the sideline in the Buffalo Bills loss to the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend. The wide receiver tweeted quote: 'Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah… It's easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.' Skip Bayless explains why Diggs' tweet was out of line but defends in him one area.
Nick shares his playoff betting advice, hypothetical teaser with 49ers and Bengals | What's Wright?
Nick and Damonza address a fan question regarding betting across a zero on teasers. Watch as Nick advises to avoid those teasers during the playoffs, due to their minimal to no value. He also shares his hypothetical teaser he would take during the Championship Games if he had one, involving the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.
Dak Prescott fell short this season. What's next for him, Cowboys?
Dak Prescott will have to stew in this one for a while. Among the three other playoff losses to this point in his career, there has always been something else to look at. The Cowboys' divisional exits in 2016 and 2018 featured regrettable defensive shortcomings. Last season's wild-card loss to this same San Francisco squad saw the 49ers conduct a demolition job on his offensive line.
