Concord, NH

WMUR.com

VIDEO: More snow coming to New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A brief break in the active weather, then another storm system will bring more snow tomorrow afternoon. A changeover to wintry mix and rain is expected in the southern half of the state by Wednesday night. Rain and snow moves out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Heavy snow, followed by change to rain in New Hampshire

A brief break in the active weather Tuesday, then another storm system will bring more snow starting Wednesday afternoon. A changeover to wintry mix and rain is expected in the southern half of the state by Wednesday night. Rain and snow moves out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

There’s More Snow Forecast For NH

There’s another round of snow headed toward New Hampshire even as thousands of customers remained without power this morning because of yesterday’s storm. Snow is expected to begin later tomorrow before a change to rain or a wintry mix in the southern part of the state. A few inches of accumulation is expected where there’s a change. Where it stays all snow there’s the potential for another six-to-ten-inches.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Snow again to impact storm-weary New Hampshire for Wednesday, Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More snow is on the way to New Hampshire after the state was hit by two strong winter storms in a matter of a few days. The seven most northern counties in New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning and the rest of southern New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory ahead of the storm set to move in Wednesday afternoon.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Snow makes for difficult driving in New Hampshire

HENNIKER, N.H. — Snow created a lot of problems on New Hampshire roads Monday, with several spinouts and crashes reported amid changing conditions. Plows were out on the highways, but many secondary roads remained snow-covered Monday morning. Freezing rain fell at times in parts of New Hampshire before changing...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vermont, New Hampshire see outages, downed lines from Monday’s snow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to VTrans Road Report, some Vermont roads are clear Tuesday morning, while others are slick with chances of black ice after the Monday morning snow. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were about 5,000 power outages in Vermont. It’s unclear what caused these outages but...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Periods of heavy snow possible in New Hampshire; some areas could see several inches of snow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm arrived in New Hampshire Sunday evening and will likely bring significant snow totals for some areas. A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday for most of New Hampshire south of the White Mountains, while a winter weather advisory is in effect for the same timeframe for the immediate coastline, and only until 7 p.m. Monday for the mountains and the North Country.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Heavy Snow Coming

Our next storm moves in this evening. Snow is likely for many overnight into tomorrow, with significant snow totals possible for some. Snow develops between 5 and 8 PM, with rain or mix likely in far southeastern New Hampshire. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible overnight over interior southern and central NH. Eventually, colder air will crash back toward the coast, changing any rain or mix over to snow by midday Monday. Over a half foot of accumulation is possible from the Monadnock Region, to Concord, to the eastern Lakes Region. Lower totals are expected farther southeast where we see more mixing. Totals will also be a bit lower north of the White Mountains where the duration of snow will be limited to just a handful of hours. Travel impacts are likely highest overnight and through the day Monday. Snow-covered roads will make for very slippery travel. In addition, several inches of wet, pasty snow could create the risk for some isolated power outages as gustier winds pick up.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NEWS10 ABC

1/22/2023: More wintry weather tonight & Monday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by […]
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

