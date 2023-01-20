Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
VIDEO: More snow coming to New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A brief break in the active weather, then another storm system will bring more snow tomorrow afternoon. A changeover to wintry mix and rain is expected in the southern half of the state by Wednesday night. Rain and snow moves out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy snow, followed by change to rain in New Hampshire
A brief break in the active weather Tuesday, then another storm system will bring more snow starting Wednesday afternoon. A changeover to wintry mix and rain is expected in the southern half of the state by Wednesday night. Rain and snow moves out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
thepulseofnh.com
There’s More Snow Forecast For NH
There’s another round of snow headed toward New Hampshire even as thousands of customers remained without power this morning because of yesterday’s storm. Snow is expected to begin later tomorrow before a change to rain or a wintry mix in the southern part of the state. A few inches of accumulation is expected where there’s a change. Where it stays all snow there’s the potential for another six-to-ten-inches.
WMUR.com
Video: Snow to continue Monday in New Hampshire; another storm eyed mid-week
The latest storm has brought more snow (and rain closer to the coast changing to snow today.) Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect until late int he day. After some rain and mixing closer to the coast, colder air will come crashing back toward the coast,...
WMUR.com
Snow again to impact storm-weary New Hampshire for Wednesday, Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More snow is on the way to New Hampshire after the state was hit by two strong winter storms in a matter of a few days. The seven most northern counties in New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning and the rest of southern New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory ahead of the storm set to move in Wednesday afternoon.
WMUR.com
Video: Snow moves out, but another storm ahead this week in New Hampshire
Snow continues into Monday evening before tapering off by 8-9 p.m. Watch for slippery road conditions due to snow and as the temperatures drop well below freezing overnight. The winds will remain gusty into the overnight and on Tuesday. Following this storm, skies partially clear tonight and some sun returns...
WMUR.com
Snow makes for difficult driving in New Hampshire
HENNIKER, N.H. — Snow created a lot of problems on New Hampshire roads Monday, with several spinouts and crashes reported amid changing conditions. Plows were out on the highways, but many secondary roads remained snow-covered Monday morning. Freezing rain fell at times in parts of New Hampshire before changing...
Winter Returns With Heavy, Wet Snow, Power Outages, and More Snow
❄ Utility crews worked all night to restore power in New Hampshire and Maine. ❄ Schools canceled or delayed their openings for Tuesday. ❄ Dover and Durham are especially hard hit by outages. ❄ More heavy snow is on the way for Wednesday afternoon into the evening. The snow is...
WCAX
Vermont, New Hampshire see outages, downed lines from Monday’s snow
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to VTrans Road Report, some Vermont roads are clear Tuesday morning, while others are slick with chances of black ice after the Monday morning snow. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were about 5,000 power outages in Vermont. It’s unclear what caused these outages but...
WMUR.com
Hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays reported as snow continues
Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by Monday morning in New Hampshire as a winter storm brought several inches of snow to the state. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
WMUR.com
Periods of heavy snow possible in New Hampshire; some areas could see several inches of snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm arrived in New Hampshire Sunday evening and will likely bring significant snow totals for some areas. A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday for most of New Hampshire south of the White Mountains, while a winter weather advisory is in effect for the same timeframe for the immediate coastline, and only until 7 p.m. Monday for the mountains and the North Country.
WCAX
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
WMUR.com
Thousands of New Hampshire customers remain without power as another storm approaches
DOVER, N.H. — More than 30,000 New Hampshire customers remained without power Tuesday after heavy snow brought down trees and power lines the day before. Utility crews worked to restore power as another storm bringing more snow approached the Granite State. >> View updated New Hampshire power outage maps.
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy Snow Coming
Our next storm moves in this evening. Snow is likely for many overnight into tomorrow, with significant snow totals possible for some. Snow develops between 5 and 8 PM, with rain or mix likely in far southeastern New Hampshire. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible overnight over interior southern and central NH. Eventually, colder air will crash back toward the coast, changing any rain or mix over to snow by midday Monday. Over a half foot of accumulation is possible from the Monadnock Region, to Concord, to the eastern Lakes Region. Lower totals are expected farther southeast where we see more mixing. Totals will also be a bit lower north of the White Mountains where the duration of snow will be limited to just a handful of hours. Travel impacts are likely highest overnight and through the day Monday. Snow-covered roads will make for very slippery travel. In addition, several inches of wet, pasty snow could create the risk for some isolated power outages as gustier winds pick up.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire emergency officials urge road, shoveling safety during winter storm
CONCORD, N.H. — Roads are messy with heavy, wet snow falling across the state, and officials are urging people to stay off the roads during the winter storm. Our News 9 Weather Team says the greatest trouble for drivers will be late Sunday night and through the day Monday. Gusty winds will also make visibility limited.
WMUR.com
Tens of thousands of customers in New Hampshire lose electricity from winter storm damage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heavy, wet snow caused power outages and disrupted travel Monday in New Hampshire. In Rindge, the roads leading to Franklin Pierce University were closed Monday evening, cutting the school off from emergency services. The roads have since reopened. Student Caleb Ikkela said only three freshman dorms...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023
A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
1/22/2023: More wintry weather tonight & Monday
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by […]
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track heavy snow Sunday night, through Monday
VIDEO: In this hour-by-hour timeline, see when the snow arrives and track the rain-snow line over time. Read the full forecast.
Track Shift Brings Snow to Inland Seacoast, a Mix at the Coast
❄ Immediate coastal areas will get 3-4" as a mix of rain and snow holds down accumulations. ❄ Inland areas will get 6-8 inches where there's no mix. ❄ Winds will gust between 35-40 mph along the coast and 25-30 mph inland. ❄ Heavy wet snow could bring down powerlines.
