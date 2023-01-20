Our next storm moves in this evening. Snow is likely for many overnight into tomorrow, with significant snow totals possible for some. Snow develops between 5 and 8 PM, with rain or mix likely in far southeastern New Hampshire. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible overnight over interior southern and central NH. Eventually, colder air will crash back toward the coast, changing any rain or mix over to snow by midday Monday. Over a half foot of accumulation is possible from the Monadnock Region, to Concord, to the eastern Lakes Region. Lower totals are expected farther southeast where we see more mixing. Totals will also be a bit lower north of the White Mountains where the duration of snow will be limited to just a handful of hours. Travel impacts are likely highest overnight and through the day Monday. Snow-covered roads will make for very slippery travel. In addition, several inches of wet, pasty snow could create the risk for some isolated power outages as gustier winds pick up.

