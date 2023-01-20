The Guardian view on unpaid carers: labour, even if it is for love | Editorial

Senior man and woman in wheelchair in autumn nature. Photograph: Jozef Polc/Alamy

The support for unpaid carers, of whom there are 5 million in England and Wales, is not good enough. The latest census release, showing that about 1.5 million carers spend more than 50 hours each week caring for elderly or disabled relatives, is an opportunity to address this. While the total number of unpaid carers has fallen by 600,000 since the last census – the pandemic may have skewed the numbers – the rise in the number of those spending at least 20 hours each week on unpaid care is a stark reminder of the demographic changes under way, the challenges these are creating for millions of families, and the inadequate public-policy response.

Often, these issues are framed in terms of the pressure they put on the NHS. In particular, the chronic national shortage of social care means that many patients who are fit to be discharged from hospital end up stuck there. Unless the 165,000 vacancies for paid care workers start to be filled, it is hard to see this situation improving. The government and councils have mismanaged the sector disastrously, allowing greedy private care home bosses to extract excess profits. The revelation that the directors of one chain, Runwood Homes, received £57m in salaries and dividends over five years despite almost a third of their homes failing the most recent inspections, is an egregious example.

But the unpaid work performed by carers for family members is too often ignored in policy discussions. While replacing it would cost the government tens of billions of pounds, it is frequently taken for granted or treated sentimentally. A labour of love is still labour. With the number of dementia sufferers in the UK expected to increase to 1.6 million people by 2040, from 900,000 today, the discussion around care must be an inclusive one that recognises how it affects private and domestic lives as well as public services.

The Conservatives’ 2019 general election manifesto included a pledge to give people with recognised caring responsibilities a new legal entitlement to leave from work, reflecting the difficulties of balancing paid employment with unpaid care. A private member’s bill now making its way through parliament would grant them one additional week’s unpaid leave. That would be an important marker, but with poverty among the many problems they face, unpaid leave would be unsuitable for many. At Centrica, one company that already grants carers paid leave, the scheme is reported to work well.

While more detailed data is needed, we already know that the areas with the highest numbers of unpaid carers are among the most income-deprived. There is also a north-south divide and a gender gap – with women doing more unpaid care as well as childcare and housework.

The issue of unpaid carers is not separate from the wider social care crisis. It is partly the lack of care workers – whether privately or publicly funded – that forces people to care for relatives, and sometimes friends, themselves. There remains a pressing need for a long-term solution to the UK’s growing social care challenges. But unpaid carers’ specific circumstances also demand a specific response, from Labour as well as the government. This should include a commitment to regularly uprate the carer’s allowance – available to some of those providing over 35 hours a week care – and the earnings cap for claimants. Currently, it acts as a barrier to paid employment. Increased investment in respite care, enabling carers to take breaks, would also provide much-needed relief. Turning a blind eye to this vulnerable group of people – particularly the 2.5 million who do more than 20 hours of unpaid care every week – should not be an option, particularly now, in the midst of this cost of living crisis.