Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox2detroit.com
Video: Michigan volunteers remove Halloween bucket stuck on deer's head for '2 weeks'
LANSING, Mich. - A neighborhood group in Lansing, Michigan, successfully removed a Halloween bucket from a deer’s head on Sunday, which media reported had been stuck on the animal for weeks. Local media, citing witnesses, reported a young deer had been roaming Lansing with the plastic pumpkin candy bucket...
WILX-TV
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo up for adoption
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The “Homeward Bound” crew at Jackson County Animal Shelter are officially up for adoption. Two dogs and a cat were found together in a field in Parma Township and had been roaming together for a while. The shelter believes they were abandoned. Background: 2...
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 12 Items
How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business: Top 25 House Cleaning Advertising Ideas to Get More Cleaning Contracts. You are probably checking around the house for what you can and cannot donate. If you are planning to drop things off at a Goodwill in Michigan any time soon, you...
WILX-TV
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
Deer rescued from plastic pumpkin bucket in Michigan
Animal rescuers and members of the public in Michigan came to the rescue of a deer seen wandering for about two weeks with a plastic Halloween bucket stuck over its face.
WILX-TV
Affordable housing making its way to East Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Making it easier for people in the middle-working class to find a place they can call home. On Tuesday, East Lansing City Council approved a plan to move forward with an affordable housing project near Coleman and West roads. To attract young professionals and their families...
A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan
You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Ionia honors caregivers with DAISY and BEE awards
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Ionia Hospital honored Emergency Department Nurse Lois Wilber, RN, the hospital’s surgical team, and Billie Jo Ostrander for their dedication and compassionate care for patients and caregivers. Working at Sparrow Ionia since 1981, Wilber was named DAISY Award honoree based on a patient nomination...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
WILX-TV
East Lansing police aware of masked person with scissors
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing want residents to know that they have been in contact with a person who has been wearing a black mask and carrying a hammer and scissors downtown. The department said they appreciate the concerns shared by community members. According to authorities,...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan’s ‘The Pez Outlaw’ documentary hits Netflix
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The story of the Pez outlaw may sound like fiction, but it’s a true story that began in DeWtt, Michigan. DeWtt farmer Steve Glew smuggled Pez internationally, and made millions off of the iconic candy dispensers. Glew’s story is now being told through a Netflix documentary, titled “The Pez Outlaw.”
WILX-TV
In My View: Widening The Big House’s tunnel
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good move by Michigan’s athletic department to widen its tunnel entrance in the football season in time for next season. Michigan’s tunnel woes from this last fall received plenty of publicity and the school examined the safety protocols and has decided to remove seats around the tunnel entrance. A fan brushed MSU coach Mel Tucker’s head last season when he was returning to the dressing room. Michigan removed the fan and determined that unless seats were removed the issue could return.
WILX-TV
MSU Police seeks individuals in Spartan Stadium break-in
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying people. According to MSU Police, the individuals are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering investigation at Spartan Stadium. Further details were not revealed at...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
WILX-TV
Celebrate National Pie Day with Sweet Encounter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is National Pie Day and Studio 10 celebrated with local bakery, Sweet Encounter. After finding out her daughters had severe food allergies, owner and founder Nikki Thompson Frazier began making gluten free and nut free treats that her girls could enjoy but without having to worry about whether or not they would have an allergic reaction.
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
Winning $25K for life lottery ticket sold at Charlotte store is still unclaimed
This is the first time a Michigan lottery has won a lifetime prize in 2023. Eight players won the Lucky for Life in 2022.
Look What This Guy Found Magnet Fishing in the Red Cedar River
I need to preface this with yes, I did need to look up what magnet fishing was, so...let's start with that. Magnet fishing is going fishing, but instead of a reel and hook, you use a strong magnet attached to the end of a rope. And instead of fish, you're on the hunt for cool objects that you can out with your magnet, things like coins, license plates, jewelry, or bikes.
Comments / 0