The Chick-Fil-A chain has opened a new location in Dallas, which ordinarily would not seem all that surprising, as the Georgia-based chain has more than 2,900 locations across the U.S. including 140 in Dallas-Fort Worth.But this one is in downtown Dallas, on the ground floor of The National, the high-profile 50-story high rise at 1401 Elm St. on the corner of Akard, la-dee-da.Owned by Dallas-based Todd Interests, The National is home to six other restaurants and bars that include Monarch, Kessaku, Nine at The National, Catbird, and White Rhino.This new Chick-Fil-A has to be among the fanciest of its kind,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO