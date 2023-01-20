Read full article on original website
Chicago drone company lands in Dallas-Fort Worth as part of Texas-wide expansion
A Chicago-based company that provides drone-based infrastructure inspection services is bringing new offices in Texas — including Dallas-Fort WorthHelios Visions revealed its expansion into Texas in December 2022, and named three new offices in DFW, Houston, and Austin. The company specializes in collecting automated and repeatable aerial data via drone technology within the architectural design, engineering design, and construction industries."Houston, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth are large markets, and it is a natural next step of our continuing expansion strategy," says Ted Parisot, co-founder of Helios Visions, in a news release. "Moving into the Texas market allows us to best serve...
North Dallas restaurant serves breakfast and authentic Peruvian all day long
There's a restaurant in North Dallas serving ceviche but also much much more: Called Okey Resto Bar, it's a Peruvian restaurant in North Dallas at 14902 Preston Rd. #706, near the busy intersection of Preston and Belt Line roads, where it offers a rich variety of dining experiences and cuisines.The restaurant is open seemingly all hours, starting with a hearty breakfast and brunch menu that's available 9:30 am-3:30 pm, and then late on weekend nights when it becomes a hot spot with live music and dancing until 2 am.The menu is lengthy and diverse, featuring both traditional Peruvian food and...
Affluent Dallas neighbor cashes in as the richest city in Texas for 2023
North Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Southlake has been named the richest city in Texas for 2023 in a recent study.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest of the rich" live.With a median income of $239,833, and a unemployment rate...
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
The week starts with a handful of pairing dinners, including two with wine and one with tequila. Reservations are going fast for all three. Then comes with a real Sunday Funday that offers yoga at a brewery, a brisket-smoking class at another brewery, then an all-day brunch party at yet another brewery. Plan accordingly. Tuesday, January 24Casa Nobles Tequila Dinner at Chido Taco LoungeThe Frisco modern Mexican restaurant and cocktail lounge will host a four-course tequila pairing with a menu to be revealed on the night of the event. Tequilas will be by Casa Nobles and will include blanco, reposado,...
Alt-rock stars Beck and Phoenix bring co-headlining tour to Dallas
In what’s sure to be a dreamy double billing for hipsters of not one but two generations, Beck and Phoenix are embarking on a co-headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour that will make three stops in Texas, including Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, on August 21.The tour also hits the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston on August 20 and the Moody Center in Austin on August 21.Special guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will open all shows.What makes this musical coupling so compelling is that both acts have certainly stretched the boundaries of exploratory rock music, and in their own discographies have...
New private jet service takes off in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. New private jet service Aero takes off to Aspen and Mexico from Dallas Love Field. A luxe, semi-private jet service called Aero is scheduled for takeoff from its new hub at Dallas Love Field starting this spring. The Dallas hub will launch routes to Los Cabos, Mexico and Aspen, Colorado on April 21 and May 18, respectively.2. Dallas-based Vonlane revs up luxury bus service...
Juggernaut rock band Nickelback is touring summer 2023 with stop in Dallas
Nickelback is back: Canadian-born rock juggernaut Nickelback is going on tour in summer 2023 to support their new album, Get Rollin'. Called the "Get Rollin’ Tour," it'll hit 38 cities, launching on Monday, June 12 in Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre, with special guests country rocker Brantley Gilbert and rising country artist Josh Ross.It'll make two stops in Texas:Saturday, July 22: Dos Equis Pavilion in DallasSunday, July 23: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in WoodlandsSo sorry, Austin and San Antonio! Sounds like a road trip is on the offing. Comfort yourself with the band’s announcement video here. Tickets go on sale...
Behind the wall of greenery and other Dallas restaurant must-haves
If you're a Dallas restaurant in 2023, you're nowhere without a wall of greenery. We're talking an entire wall covered in ivy, or else a wall made up entirely of flowers. Also, throw in a neon sign. Walls covered with greenery are among the features restaurants are deploying these days to lure in diners. Food is still the official reason people go out to eat, but as Restaurant Dive notes, restaurants these days are more visual — more experience-oriented. It's almost as if the eating part of dining out is an afterthought, a sideshow to the stylish extras restaurants are adding to lure...
Dallas' only vegan grocery store seeks new owner to avoid closing down
Dallas' only vegan grocery store is shopping for a new owner. Lucky Mouth Grocery, a grocery located in the Bishop Arts District, is seeking new ownership, or else faces closure in the near future.According to co-owner David Miers, who opened the store with his wife Adriana Martinez Miers in 2020, the store is operating at a loss and won't be able to survive."The year 2022 was a hell of a struggle, and nothing has changed in 2023," Miers says. "We're receiving only 10 percent of the support we need to thrive."Located at 196 W. Davis St., on the ground floor...
Coffee pro opens new espresso & whiskey bar in Dallas Design District
A new coffee shop from an acclaimed name in the Dallas coffee world has opened in Dallas' Design District: Called Triumphs Espresso & Whiskey, it's at 141 Manufacturing St. #110, and it's from Mike Mettendorf, whose prior java ventures include State Street Coffee in Uptown Dallas, La Reunion in Bishop Arts, and Parterre, which he opened in downtown in November 2021.Triumphs comes with a twist: It's a combination coffee shop and whiskey bar, open early for coffee service, then functioning as a whiskey bar at night. The coffee shop opened quietly in December, and the whiskey bar is slated...
Chick-Fil-A chain opens location in fancy downtown Dallas building
The Chick-Fil-A chain has opened a new location in Dallas, which ordinarily would not seem all that surprising, as the Georgia-based chain has more than 2,900 locations across the U.S. including 140 in Dallas-Fort Worth.But this one is in downtown Dallas, on the ground floor of The National, the high-profile 50-story high rise at 1401 Elm St. on the corner of Akard, la-dee-da.Owned by Dallas-based Todd Interests, The National is home to six other restaurants and bars that include Monarch, Kessaku, Nine at The National, Catbird, and White Rhino.This new Chick-Fil-A has to be among the fanciest of its kind,...
Restaurant with cute school theme at Dallas' West Village closes after 7 years
School's out at the West Village in Uptown Dallas with the sad closure of PS 214, the catchy school-themed restaurant located in the 3700M building at 3700 McKinney Ave.Also known as Public School 214, the restaurant, which opened in early 2015 during the then-emerging craft beer trend, closed in late November, after seven years in the space. A spokesperson for Grill Concepts, the parent company, said that they were unable to come to an agreement on the lease, which was up for renewal.Originating from Southern California, Public School 214 was part of the Grill Concepts family, which owns the Daily...
Dallas can see centuries-old comet in the sky and more city news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes the exciting return of a Dallas website and the possibly more exciting return of a centuries-old comet. A top City Hall official is retiring and there's a homeless count coming up.Here's what happened in Dallas this week:DCAD's back!The website for the Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD), which appraises property taxes in Dallas County, is back after a months-long outage following a ransomware attack on November 8 that disrupted DCAD's computer system, servers, email, and website. DCAD launched an interim website but nothing beats the original, and it's here just in time for the...
New private jet service Aero takes off to Aspen and Mexico from Dallas Love Field
A luxe, semi-private jet service called Aero is scheduled for takeoff from its new hub at Dallas Love Field starting this spring.The Dallas hub will launch routes to Los Cabos, Mexico and Aspen, Colorado on April 21 and May 18, respectively.The service already offers flights to those two locations plus Sun Valley, Idaho, with additional hubs at San Francisco International Airport, Van Nuys Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport.One-way flights from Dallas will be available for purchase starting January 19, with rates starting at $1,000, according to a release. At the Dallas hub, travelers will go through a private terminal...
New French bistro at The Star in Frisco touts Tiffany blues and greenery wall
There's a new restaurant from local operators coming to The Star in Frisco: Called La Parisienne Bistro & Bar, it's a French restaurant that'll be open for lunch, dinner, and brunch, at 6740 Winning Way #1000, in a space previously occupied by Howard Wang's, which closed in March 2022.According to a release, it'll open in the spring.La Parisienne is from Mondi Tag, an attorney who most recently opened Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails in Addison, and Fiatto in the West Village.She's been a restaurant owner/operator for more than 20 years: Born and raised in Texas, she was the first female franchisee...
Plano Prom Closet opens doors to thousands of dresses for deserving teens in 2023
One of Dallas-Fort Worth's largest prom dress drives is on its way to making dreams come true for a record number of local teens. The Prom Closet at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano expects to provide 4,000 pieces of formal attire, free of charge, to prom-goers in spring of 2023.A service of the Women of St. Andrew Methodist Church, Prom Closet allows teens the chance to "shop for" dresses, shoes, and accessories at no cost. The event has grown from assisting 35 teen girls when it started in 2009, to an anticipated 1,000 "shoppers" this year.The 2023 shopping event...
TV documentary dives into Dallas-Fort Worth connection to the Amber Alert
The national Amber Alert system, which highlights when children go missing, is the subject of a new original documentary airing on Peacock TV. Called Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert, the show recounts the history of the Amber Alert and its origins in Dallas-Fort Worth. The Amber Alert broadcasts across 50 states when a child goes missing, with details that include the child's appearance and possible abductors. The system has led to the recovery of more than 1,000 missing children. The show delves into the case that inspired its creation: the 1996 abduction of Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old who was kidnapped on January...
The Quad in Uptown Dallas signs on buzzy restaurant with Australian flair
There's an exciting new restaurant concept coming to Uptown Dallas: Called Two Hands, it draws its inspiration from Australian café culture and will open its first Dallas location at The Quad, the development at 2699 Howell St. that's undergoing a big renovation, where it will occupy one of the five retail spaces in a new office tower.A release describes it as a casual restaurant featuring fusion cuisine, sharable plates, and "well-traveled classics." It'll be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a coffee program and full-service bar, plus indoor-outdoor dining.It'll open in early 2024.Two Hands was founded in 2014 (no...
Dallas-based Vonlane revs up luxury bus service to major new Texas destination
Vonlane finally has remembered Alamo City. After years of shuttling travelers among all the other major Texas cities - to and fro - the luxury bus operator will introduce daily, nonstop service between its home base of Dallas and San Antonio on February 10.In an email announcement to customers, Vonlane says the route has been “long awaited."“Dallasites will enjoy service to Northwest San Antonio, disembarking on the doorstep to corporate headquarters, shopping, and endless entertainment,” they say. “San Antonians headed to Dallas will arrive minutes from downtown, with easy access to North Texas and Fort Worth.”The schedule is as follows:Weekdays...
