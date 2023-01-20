ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeway work in Mesa, Phoenix among weekend Valley road projects

Eastbound US 60 between Country Club Drive and Gilbert Road in Mesa will be closed throughout the weekend, state transportation officials said.

A pavement improvement project along the stretch will begin 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and continue through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT officials said drivers should consider using eastbound Loop 202 as an alternate route.

Some other major work this weekend involves Interstate 17 and State Route 143.

Northbound I-17 will be closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Southbound SR 143 will be closed during the same time period between Loop 202 and Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport as part of the work on the new 48th Street bridge over I-10.

ADOT said travelers heading to the airport on Loop 202 should consider using 44th Street to reach Sky Harbor.

