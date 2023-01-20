ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Comments / 31

Oscar Perez
4d ago

that's very sad .....you never know what will happen

Reply(2)
13
Breja
4d ago

This gave me Final Destination vibes!😦 Condolences to the families involved. 🥺

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Could discovered human remains belong to missing Kentucky mother?

The sister of a missing mother says human remains found in a field in Boyle County Friday may belong to her loved one. The skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville around 7 p.m., Kentucky State Police said. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
PERRYVILLE, KY
CBS Sacramento

1 killed, 2 injured after a Denny's sign falls onto car

One person was killed and two others were injured after a sign fell off a Denny's in Kentucky and landed on the car they were sitting in.The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the Elizabethtown Police Department said in a statement to CBS News. Elizabethtown Fire Department and Hardin County EMS received a call that the business' sign fell on an occupied car. When they arrived on the scene, they removed two adult women and one adult man from the vehicle. They were all transported to nearby hospitals. One woman and the man were taken to Baptist...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy