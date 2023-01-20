Read full article on original website
Man arrested, charged in Phillipsburg armed robbery
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is facing several charges in connection to an armed robbery Monday, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 23, at around 5:45 p.m., police responded to 421 South Main Street for a report of an armed robbery,...
NJ state police investigate Warren County pharmacy burglary
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -New Jersey state police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded to an alarm call at 3:01 a.m. at the North Warren Pharmacy, located at 155 Route 94, in Blairstown...
Woman,18, accused of stealing more than $3K worth of equipment from Centenary University Equestrian Center
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Maryland woman is facing several charges after being accused of stealing equipment from the Centenary University Equestrian Center, according to police. An 18-year-old woman from Frederick, Maryland, whose name was not released, was arrested on Jan. 20 following an investigation into a...
Driver’s body found a half-mile from his burning car in Morris County
LINCOLN PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities are currently investigating after the driver’s body was found a half-mile from his burning car in Lincoln Park Borough Saturday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 21, at around 7:16 a.m., first responders were notified...
Retired NJ state trooper dies from complications relating to 9/11 rescue efforts
WEST TRENTON, NJ – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan has announced the tragic loss of retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato #2939, who died as a result of an illness contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
6 displaced after fire in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A fire in Hackettstown Monday afternoon left six people displaced, according to Hackettstown police. The fire was reported on Jan. 23, at around 2:22 p.m., at 300 Main Street, which is a residential over commercial wood framed building, police said. Officers arrived on scene...
Passerby credited with alerting resident to house fire in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Hunterdon County was able to alert the resident in time for him to safely escape the burning home. The fire broke out at Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:20 p.m. at a residence on...
Hunterdon County Commissioners appoint Andrew Bernath as new county CFO
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Commissioners recently selected Andrew Bernath to succeed Janet Previte as Hunterdon County’s new CFO. The Board’s decision follows Ms. Previte’s recent announcement that she would be retiring after nearly 37 years of dedicated service to the County. Upon reflecting...
St. Luke’s is the PA network with the most hospitals recognized for excellence in patient safety
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) recognized 21 Pennsylvania hospitals for their stellar performance ensuring patients’ safety. Nearly half of the honorees for HAP’s Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program are St. Luke’s hospitals. The eight St. Luke’s hospitals honored by HAP are:. St....
Raritan Valley Community College receives $100K grant from Provident Bank Foundation
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) is the recipient of a $100,000 Signature Grant from The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) for 2022. The gift, in the Education funding priority area, is the Foundation’s first Signature Grant awardee in Somerset County and one of three...
I-80 westbound lane closure scheduled Thursday for barrier installation in Warren County
HARDWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has scheduled a closure of the right lane on I-80 westbound Thursday, Jan. 26 in Hardwick Township. From 9:00 a.m. until 3;00 p.m., the right lane on I-80 westbound is scheduled to be closed after the...
Centenary Stage Company presents The Ladykillers by Graham Lineman
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Ladykillers by Graham Linehan performances will run February 17 – March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown. A sweet little old lady alone in her house...
Michaels to hold grand opening Saturday in Newton
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a grand opening community celebration for its new location at the Hampton Plaza, at 17 Hampton House Road, Suite 8, in Newton on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
American Kennel Club reveals most popular dog names of 2022
In celebration of the upcoming AKC Meet the Breeds® on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, the American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world’s largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, has announced its inaugural list of the most popular dog names of 2022.
