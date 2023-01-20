ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Man arrested, charged in Phillipsburg armed robbery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is facing several charges in connection to an armed robbery Monday, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 23, at around 5:45 p.m., police responded to 421 South Main Street for a report of an armed robbery,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ state police investigate Warren County pharmacy burglary

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -New Jersey state police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded to an alarm call at 3:01 a.m. at the North Warren Pharmacy, located at 155 Route 94, in Blairstown...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Driver’s body found a half-mile from his burning car in Morris County

LINCOLN PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities are currently investigating after the driver’s body was found a half-mile from his burning car in Lincoln Park Borough Saturday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 21, at around 7:16 a.m., first responders were notified...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
6 displaced after fire in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A fire in Hackettstown Monday afternoon left six people displaced, according to Hackettstown police. The fire was reported on Jan. 23, at around 2:22 p.m., at 300 Main Street, which is a residential over commercial wood framed building, police said. Officers arrived on scene...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Centenary Stage Company presents The Ladykillers by Graham Lineman

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Ladykillers by Graham Linehan performances will run February 17 – March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown. A sweet little old lady alone in her house...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Michaels to hold grand opening Saturday in Newton

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a grand opening community celebration for its new location at the Hampton Plaza, at 17 Hampton House Road, Suite 8, in Newton on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
American Kennel Club reveals most popular dog names of 2022

In celebration of the upcoming AKC Meet the Breeds® on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, the American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world’s largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, has announced its inaugural list of the most popular dog names of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

