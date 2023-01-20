Read full article on original website
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot
There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
Go Fish, Go! Goldfish Racing at Gruner Brothers Brewery Friday Night
Just when you think you've seen it all. Gruner Brothers Brewing is holding aquatic races Friday night to see who has the fastest goldfish in Casper. Races begin at 7:00 down a 12' long dragstrip. "Whoever wins the bracket will take home half the entry fees! Winnings depends on signups!"
oilcity.news
Indoor playground Kids Play Village celebrates grand opening in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Playgrounds are a place for children to have fun, socialize and learn, but in many communities with extreme weather, including Wyoming, it is often too cold for young children to use them. That’s where new indoor playground Kids Play Village hopes to step in, providing the benefits of an outdoor park and more while staying out of the weather.
What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
All Things Beautiful: La Bottega in Casper Gains New Business
There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper’s Snow Day on January 3rd
Remember earlier this year when Casper got over a foot of snow and the mountain saw over 20"??. It's not very often the schools call for a snow day in our area. But when they do...the kids of Casper take full advantage!. We asked for 'em, you sent 'em. Check...
Casper Walmart Sold Cartons of Eggs for One Dollar…But Now They’re Mostly Gone
Americans all across the country are trying their best to combat the rising price in eggs. Yes, eggs. USA Today reports that the price of eggs is up 60% from this same time, a year earlier. "Last year, the average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs in the...
5150 Restaurant Week, Featuring Exclusive Food and Beverage Deals, Starts Sunday
5150 Restaurant Week is almost upon us. For the past few years, the last week of January has played host to this community fellowship, courtesy of 5150' Local and Visit Casper. It's a week-long sale at various eateries across Casper, offering patrons various deals on food and beverages. "During the...
Sit With DJ Nyke and See His Car Crushed at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour
One of Casper's favorite events of the year is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into town on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. This year, we're giving you a chance to sit in my section (section 221) and enjoy all the high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks.
oilcity.news
Nonprofit aims to ensure all children have a bed
CASPER, Wyo. — Across the nation, more than 5% of all children go to sleep each night without a bed on which to rest their head. Nationwide nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is working to change that, and now it’s coming to Casper. The nonprofit — founded in...
oilcity.news
Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death
CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
City of Casper Offered $100,000 Grant Towards New Parks and Rec Master Plan
At Tuesday's city council work session, the City of Casper was presented a $100,000 grant by the Natrona County Recreation Joint and Power Board, which will go towards creating a 'Parks and Recreation Master Plan.'. It was asked by the city, that the council approve the acceptance of the grant,...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger
Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
Where Are Casper’s Favorite Spots When We Need A Popcorn Fix?
Popcorn has been around for thousands of years and honestly, I don't think we celebrate it enough. Popcorn is so popular that there are 14 billion quarts of popcorn consumed in the United States every year. National Popcorn Day is January 19th, there are multiple 'Popcorn Festivals' around the country...
oilcity.news
State engineer talks ways to reduce crashes at skewed CY/Poplar intersection with Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from Wyoming Department of Transportation staff about safety at the intersection of CY Avenue and Poplar Street. CY Avenue is part of Wyoming Highway 220 and is therefore part of WYDOT’s jurisdiction. Over the past six...
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
58 Percent of Women Are Stalked Before the Age of 25
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has spent January offering various facts and figures to the community regarding the subject of stalking. January is National Stalking Awareness Month, and the NCSO has created a series of social media posts. The most recent of which offered a startling fact: 58% of women...
oilcity.news
Snow ending early Monday, but more snow and very cold temps on the horizon
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall that started last night is expected to taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high temperatures through much of the week will hit around 27 degrees, with overnight lows dipping to around 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm today and tomorrow, blowing at speeds of around 10 mph. Winds will start to pick up again on Wednesday as the chance for light snow returns, with gusts of up to 21 mph.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/23/23–1/24/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
