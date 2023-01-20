Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald
Slumping Pelicans Try To Beat The Heat In Sunday Showdown
Just when it seemed like the days of extended losing were past the New Orleans Pelicans, they find themselves mired in a three-game losing streak. New Orleans hasn’t just been losing, they’ve lost by an average of 16.3 points per game. Since beating the Phoenix Suns in OT...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Availability Revealed Ahead Of Clippers Game
Lakers Rumors: Rui Hachimura Expected To Have Major Rotation Role In LA. After being listed as merely questionable to play with the sore left ankle that's been giving him grief for a good long while, we now have more intel on the fate of All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James for tonight's game against the "visiting" Los Angeles Clippers.
Tri-City Herald
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Suns
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers’ Brian Flores Running Favorite to Land NFC Head Coach Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores after a year with the defense. Early in the offseason, he's a candidate for a number of head coach and defensive coordinator openings, and is the running favorite to land one with the Arizona Cardinals.
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans, Stackwell Partner for HBCU Event
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans are teaming up with Stackwell, the digital investment platform designed to eliminate the racial wealth gap, to host a financial literacy event and reception at the Smoothie King Center on January 28. This HBCU event is part of a series of community...
Tri-City Herald
DeRozan scores 26 in 1,000th game, Bulls beat Hawks 111-100
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. The Bulls (22-24) returned to Chicago after a 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on Thursday and matched their season high with a third straight victory.
Tri-City Herald
A New Team Enters the Mix for Sean Payton
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is set to re-enter the NFL after a brief one-year hiatus. He's already completed interviews with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers and now, has one scheduled with the Arizona Cardinals. According to Howard Balzer of PHNX, Payton's interview with Arizona is...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Interview Dolphins Coach for Offensive Coordinator Job
The Washington Commanders are continuing their search for a new offensive coordinator. The team announced Monday morning that it was interviewing Miami Dolphins coach Eric Studesville for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Studesville, 55, has been a long-time respected coach in the NFL, having held a position on a staff...
Tri-City Herald
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday’s Celtics-Heat Clash
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. Boston will hit the road for the second game of a back-to-back as it takes on the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. The Celtics are looking to start a new winning streak after having their previous one be snapped at the hands of the Orlando Magic on Monday night at nine games.
Tri-City Herald
100 Days of Mocks: College Football News Mocks Mayer
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this season’s NFL trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers made a play to get Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller. And that was with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis under contract. With Green Bay’s top tight ends hitting free agency, it stands to reason that the position will be a focus in the 2023 NFL Draft – regardless of where Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes.
Tri-City Herald
Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics Are `Easily’ The Favorites To Win Championship
The Boston Celtics are coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic, one of the bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference. It still won't diminish the fact some consider them the best team in the NBA. At least that's how ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith feels. The Celtics remain the No. 1 seed in the East entering tonight's game against the Miami Heat.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders to Cut Carson Wentz, Logan Thomas?
The Washington Commanders face a colossal offseason. After being in a position to secure a playoff berth, Ron Rivera's team stuttered down the stretch and missed out. Now, while that will sting for a while, attention turns to what the Commanders' roster will look like next season...and that starts with player evaluation.
Comments / 0