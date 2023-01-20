SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– FEMA teams have arrived to assess storm damage and impacted areas from the recent disaster throughout San Luis Obispo county.

The Disaster Survivor Assistance teams survey communities hit hardest by extreme weather systems to connect the community with FEMA assistance as it becomes available.

The post FEMA deploys Disaster Survivor Assistance teams to assess storm damage in SLO appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .