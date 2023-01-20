ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

FEMA deploys Disaster Survivor Assistance teams to assess storm damage in SLO

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– FEMA teams have arrived to assess storm damage and impacted areas from the recent disaster throughout San Luis Obispo county.

The Disaster Survivor Assistance teams survey communities hit hardest by extreme weather systems to connect the community with FEMA assistance as it becomes available.

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

