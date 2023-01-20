ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: LeBron James’ Updated Status vs. Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was initially listed as questionable with ankle soreness for Tuesday night's game against the LA Clippers, but he has now officially been upgraded to available. James will face off with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in another Battle of LA showdown. The Lakers have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Kuzma one-upped himself and somehow wore another awful outfit that NBA fans mercilessly roasted

By now, the Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma’s extremely long and large pink sweater from November 2021 has become a persistent meme in the NBA sphere. Back then, folks didn’t hold back from roasting Kuzma’s eccentric fashion taste with an outfit that seemingly made so little sense and, quite frankly, still doesn’t to this day.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Pelicans, Stackwell Partner for HBCU Event

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans are teaming up with Stackwell, the digital investment platform designed to eliminate the racial wealth gap, to host a financial literacy event and reception at the Smoothie King Center on January 28. This HBCU event is part of a series of community...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Huskies Use Texas Momentum to Offer Young Dallas Linebacker

The trickledown has begun. Not quite a month following six fair-weather days in Texas, capped off by a triumphant Alamo Bowl showing against the Texas Longhorns, the University of Washington football program has started to put all of that positive Lone Star spin to good use. On Monday morning, the...
DALLAS, TX
KELOLAND

Jefferson, Sioux Falls Christian improve to 10-0

Jefferson High School and Sioux Falls Christian boys basketball teams both improved to 10-0 with wins Tuesday night. The top-ranked Cavaliers staged a 59-58 comeback victory at Brandon Valley. They trailed by as much as 15 in the first half. The Chargers, who are ranked third in Class A, defeated Tea Area 56-51 at home. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD

