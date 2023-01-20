Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Michigan Life
'Building a community is important': Students, staff discuss being LGBTQ+ at CMU
Nearly 50 students gathered in a safe and supportive space to engage in activities, make new friends and voice their experiences and challenges. On Jan. 20, the Bovee University Center Terrace Rooms hosted an LGBTQ+ summit organized by the Office of LGBTQ Services and Gender Equity Programs at Central Michigan University.
Central Michigan Life
What international students should know coming to CMU: Tuition, housing, jobs
From all around the world 1,121 international students packed their lives into a suitcase and came to Central Michigan University in Fall 2022. Ling Zhang, director of the Office of Graduate and International Recruitment, said over 300 more arrived for the Spring 2023 semester, the majority of whom are graduate students.
Central Michigan Life
Soup & Substance event kicks off Jewish Heritage Week
The line to enter the Bovee University Center Rotunda circled around the inside of the building Monday evening, with over 100 people in line to attend an event called Soup and Substance: Antisemitism in the U.S. Attendees heard from a speaker, engaged in group discussion and shared savory matzo-ball soup.
Central Michigan Life
Central Michigan Wrestling goes 0-3 in the 2023 Chippewa Challenge
Competing in the second annual Chippewa Challenge, Central Michigan wrestling went 0-3 (16-21, 17-18, 15-23) at Campbell University's Gore Arena on Sunday. The Chippewas matched up against three other universities that are coached by former CMU wrestlers, including Cal State Bakersfield, American University and Campbell. CSU and Campbell are coached...
abc12.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday as a moderate snow event approaches. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties along and south of I-69, including Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee. No weather watches or warnings are in effect for counties around the Great Lakes Bay Region or northward.
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots.
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
