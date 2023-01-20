ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Michigan Life

Soup & Substance event kicks off Jewish Heritage Week

The line to enter the Bovee University Center Rotunda circled around the inside of the building Monday evening, with over 100 people in line to attend an event called Soup and Substance: Antisemitism in the U.S. Attendees heard from a speaker, engaged in group discussion and shared savory matzo-ball soup.
Central Michigan Life

Central Michigan Wrestling goes 0-3 in the 2023 Chippewa Challenge

Competing in the second annual Chippewa Challenge, Central Michigan wrestling went 0-3 (16-21, 17-18, 15-23) at Campbell University's Gore Arena on Sunday. The Chippewas matched up against three other universities that are coached by former CMU wrestlers, including Cal State Bakersfield, American University and Campbell. CSU and Campbell are coached...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday as a moderate snow event approaches. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties along and south of I-69, including Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee. No weather watches or warnings are in effect for counties around the Great Lakes Bay Region or northward.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy