El Paso, TX

KVIA

El Paso business owner struggles after fire closes street

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It's been over a month since a fire erupted at a shoe shop in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the City of El Paso has closed down El Paso Street, where several businesses sit. Businesses tell ABC-7 they are struggling to make ends meet, some even forced to close their stores.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Car ends up in sinkhole in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car ended up in a sinkhole in South-Central El Paso Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso Fire Department. Firefighters was dispatched to the scene along the 700 block of Feliz Place and Flower Drive. That’s near Ascarate Lake. It happened about 2:50 p.m. One person was checked on […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

20 Years Ago Vans Warped Tour Made Las Cruces A Regular Stop

Between 1995 to 2019, Vans Warped Tour was one of the biggest musical festivals in the United States (and the world). For us in El Paso & Las Cruces, we would get excited during the summertime because we knew exactly where Vans would be; they would always go to the home of the Aggies: New Mexico State University. More specifically, the practice fields (or Intramural Fields).
LAS CRUCES, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

L.A. Vegan Junk Food Pop-Up Drops into El Paso for One Day

Wait, vegan can be deep fried, and it can be unhealthy? What?!. Vuture Food, a California-based vegan restaurant, is hitting the road and returning to El Paso with a food truck full of vegan junk food. The company announced on its website that they’ve locked in a February 2023 pop-up date at the Old Sheepdog Brewery.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?

There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Search for injured hiker underway on Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews are searching for a hiker needing assistance on the 1000 Steps Trail of the Franklin Mountains. News of the report came in just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
