Thompson and Skinner drive Sabres past Blues, 5-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and two assists as the Buffalo Sabres beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night. Thompson extended his point streak to five games, his third streak of five or more games this season. It was also his ninth game this season with three or more points.
