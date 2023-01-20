Read full article on original website
NJ2AZ
4d ago
Wow never saw this many drug arrests under Trump. Don Jr is going to be upset his shipment didn't make it...😆😆.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seizes 260 suspected fentanyl pills in jail system
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday around 260 pills were seized in the jail system in the last week. The pills, believed to be fentanyl but are pending lab testing, were seized during three unique incidents, MCSO said in a press release. The first incident...
AZFamily
Man, woman arrested after drugs and weapons found during traffic stop in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Casa Grande police say a man and woman have been arrested after drugs and weapons were found in their car during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Around 8 a.m., officers stopped a car near 6th Street and Florence Boulevard, just east of Pinal Avenue. While searching the car, they found about 7 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.9 grams of cocaine, three loaded handguns, nearly $5000 in cash, and a check for $119,000. 37-year-old Joey Mata and 45-year-old Breannon Pinkus-Magana were arrested at the scene.
Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
AZFamily
Court docs: Man admits to smoking marijuana before El Mirage crash that left boy in critical condition
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are revealing more details early Tuesday morning about a serious wreck that left nine people injured, including a young boy who, at last check, remains in critical condition. Detectives say the driver who they think is responsible has been identified as...
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing charges after a real tiger cub was listed for sale on social media for $25,000. Phoenix police say Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested on Monday after a deal was made to sell the young tiger to undercover officers for a reduced price of $20,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized.
AZFamily
Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout
State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform...
AZFamily
Woman allegedly drives drunk, assaults Phoenix police officer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way in Phoenix while reportedly under the influence on Friday. Court papers say 45-year-old Cheryl Begay was seen driving the wrong way on Galvin Parkway by Phoenix police officers on Friday around 6:45 p.m. Court papers say the officers saw the car turn west onto E. Papago Parkway and stop, so they approached the vehicle and asked Begay for her license. Instead, Begay handed them a credit card and slurred her speech, court papers say.
KTAR.com
Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley
PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Former federal agent from Mesa sentenced after driving for Lyft, Uber while on duty
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former federal agent from Mesa will have to pay thousands in restitution after using his government-owned vehicle to drive for Lyft and other companies while on duty. Sean M. Nelson, 44, was previously a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Between Nov. 2019...
AZFamily
2 hospitalized after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened late Monday night. Officers responded at 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived, they learned two adults, a man and a woman, were injured as a result of the crash. They were taken to a Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Chandler man kills homeless woman who wouldn’t leave alley, court docs say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing a woman last week reportedly told Chandler police he shot her because she wouldn’t leave the alley behind his home. He told police he was also upset over a failed suicide attempt. James A. Taylor, 40, was arrested...
AZFamily
Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
AZFamily
Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year. David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.
YAHOO!
'Canal killer' trial: Defendant was tortured, 'treated like a dog' by his mother, expert testifies
Bryan Miller, accused of killing two young women as they rode along Phoenix canals 30 years ago, was the victim of "sadistic" childhood abuse inflicted by his mother, an expert witness testified in court Monday. The degradations he suffered included being treated like a dog, deprived of food, and subjected...
AZFamily
Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
AZFamily
Report: Arizona on top 5 list for most deadly road rage shootings; more drivers armed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Valley sees another wave of road rage incidents, car insurance aggregator Jerry is highlighting that Arizona remains ranked in the top 5 for deaths related to road rage. In addition, researchers reportedly found that about 35% of Arizona drivers know someone who carries a...
Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing
PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
AZFamily
Man accused of double homicide in Phoenix, killed by officers in Kansas
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
AZFamily
1st child death from the flu this year confirmed in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Department of Public Health is confirming the first pediatric death caused by the flu this season in the county. Health officials didn’t provide the sex or age of the victim, but said the child was not immunized. No other specific details surrounding the death were immediately released. In November, officials in Pinal County reported a pediatric flu death, marking the first such death of the season statewide.
AZFamily
Teenage boy arrested after allegedly shooting, killing young man in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been arrested after reportedly shooting and killing a young man in Scottsdale on Saturday night. The unnamed teen was arrested around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday by Pinal County Regional SWAT team after fleeing the scene of the reported shooting Saturday evening. Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane. “He was beautiful, loyal, dedicated. He was exceptionally smart and talented. When he was younger, he always talked about being a Marine Biological Engineer,” said Latoya Cudjo, Williams’ mother.
