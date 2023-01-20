City of Newport Looking for Police Recruits

The City of Newport is looking for some new recruits to join Newport’s finest.

Applications to join the Newport Police Department are being accepted until Tuesday, Feb. 21st . Both certified police officers and new recruits are being encouraged to apply.

With the oldest Community Policing program in the state, Newport Police Officers have a chance to make a difference on a daily basis while being a part of a dynamic, internationally known community.

All those interested in serving the community by becoming a Newport Police Officer are being urged to fill out an application by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age as of Feb. 21, 2023 and be a High School graduate or possess a GED/equivalent.

Prospective candidates should be available to complete a Physical Fitness Assessment and written examination conducted by Fit2ServeRI.com. Sign up deadline is Feb. 2, 2023 at Fit2ServeRI.com.

To download an application, and for more information on becoming a Newport Police Officer, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs.

