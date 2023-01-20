ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Man arrested in fatal shooting

WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WENATCHEE, WA
Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames

Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick Felony Assault Suspect Had a ‘Ghost’ Gun

Kennewick Police have apprehended a wanted suspect accused of a violent assault. Around 1:37 AM Monday, January 23rd, Kennewick Officers arrested 42-year-old Robert Angel Lopez (hometown not listed) on charges he kidnapped, assaulted and robbed his ex-girlfriend. The woman reported Lopez had a no-contact order with her, police said he'd...
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick Police Warn Unlicensed Door To Door Salespeople

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.
KENNEWICK, WA
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
RICHLAND, WA
Richland Police investigating apartment fire as arson

RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives of the Richland Police Department are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment as arson. On Jan. 24 around 2:30 a.m., Richland Fire and Police Departments responded to the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments located at the 1700 block of Leslie Rd. in Richland for a fire alarm. Residents of the facility, an apartment community for seniors, reported seeing smoke and flames.
RICHLAND, WA
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect

Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound

TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
TOPPENISH, WA
Serious injuries reported in Sunday DUI collision near Warden

WARDEN — Four people were injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon near Warden after state troopers say a suspected impaired driver ran a stop sign. Breanna Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Othello woman, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic west on state Route 170, approaching state Route 17. She was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when she ran the stop sign and collided with an SUV heading north on SR 17, according to the state patrol.
WARDEN, WA
Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls

Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
PENDLETON, OR
