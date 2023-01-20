Read full article on original website
Video released of flaming car in downtown Kennewick. It was arson
The owner had parked the car near his home.
Tacoma man who died in Yakima Valley crash wasn’t shot after all, autopsy shows
The driver who ran from the crash is facing vehicular homicide charges.
Drunk Suspect Fires Off Rounds near Riverfront Hotel in Richland
Richland Police have specifically not said what prompted the man to fire off the gun, but alcohol is suspected as a motivator. Man arrested after firing multiple rounds in Richland. Richland Police apprehended a male suspect (whose name was not released) Saturday night after calls came in about gunfire. Officers...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames
Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
FOX 11 and 41
KPD makes felony arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on 519 N. Kent Place in Kennewick and arrested a suspect on suspicion of multiple felonies early on the morning of January 23. According to Kennewick Police a female victim in the...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Kennewick Felony Assault Suspect Had a ‘Ghost’ Gun
Kennewick Police have apprehended a wanted suspect accused of a violent assault. Around 1:37 AM Monday, January 23rd, Kennewick Officers arrested 42-year-old Robert Angel Lopez (hometown not listed) on charges he kidnapped, assaulted and robbed his ex-girlfriend. The woman reported Lopez had a no-contact order with her, police said he'd...
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Identify Felony Target Thief
Kennewick Police are asking for your help to identify the man above. Last Friday, officers were called out to Target for a theft in progress. It seems the photographed suspect was working with a female suspect, who was waiting for him in a getaway vehicle. The female is described as...
610KONA
Kennewick Police Warn Unlicensed Door To Door Salespeople
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.
Police find ‘ghost gun’ at home of Kennewick man accused of kidnapping
The unusual unregistered weapon was discovered following a search.
Richland Police: Gunshots at Riverfront Hotel due to intoxicated man
RICHLAND, Wash. – A man was arrested Saturday night after reports of gunshots being heard at a hotel in Richland. Officers with the Richland Police Department were called to 50 Comstock to the Riverfront Hotel after it was reported there were several gunshots heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man who they believed was...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
KEPR
Richland Police investigating apartment fire as arson
RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives of the Richland Police Department are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment as arson. On Jan. 24 around 2:30 a.m., Richland Fire and Police Departments responded to the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments located at the 1700 block of Leslie Rd. in Richland for a fire alarm. Residents of the facility, an apartment community for seniors, reported seeing smoke and flames.
KEPR
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect
Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound
TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
ifiberone.com
Serious injuries reported in Sunday DUI collision near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon near Warden after state troopers say a suspected impaired driver ran a stop sign. Breanna Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Othello woman, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic west on state Route 170, approaching state Route 17. She was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when she ran the stop sign and collided with an SUV heading north on SR 17, according to the state patrol.
Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls
Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
northeastoregonnow.com
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
98.3 The KEY
