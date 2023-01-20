Read full article on original website
Moore names Paul Wiedefeld Maryland transportation secretary
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed Paul Wiedefeld, a former general manager and CEO of Metro, to be the state's transportation secretary Tuesday. The appointment is a significant one for the new governor, who has made transportation a top priority of his administration in connecting people to jobs, boosting social equity and protecting the environment.
Reward grows to $25K in Nevada probe of 5 wild horse deaths
ELY, Nev. (AP) — The reward has grown to $25,000 in the investigation of the shooting deaths of five wild horses in eastern Nevada more than a year ago, the Bureau of Land Management said Tuesday. The five mortally wounded horses were discovered Nov. 16, 2021 in Jakes Valley,...
Longtime Kentucky Baptist pastor dies at 83
The life and legacy of Dr. Allen F. Harrod, a Kentucky Baptist pastor who guided churches in Kentucky and elsewhere for six decades, will be celebrated Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home in Frankfort. Dr. Harrod died Thursday, Jan. 19. He was 83. Dr. Harrod was gospel intentional and led...
Governor decries 'distracting' Kansas with 'wedge issues'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Tuesday for Kansas officials to stop distracting themselves with "wedge issues” in education, sharply rebuking a Republican-controlled Legislature pursuing policies catering to conservative parents unhappy with public schools. Kelly used her annual State of the State address to decry...
1 killed, 1 hurt in mining accident in northeast Nevada
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — One miner was killed and another injured in an accident at an underground mine in northeast Nevada, Nevada Gold Mines reported Tuesday. The worker who was injured in the accident in Eureka County on Monday was treated at an area hospital and released, the company said. No names have been released.
Democrat resigns from Georgia House; special election set
ATLANTA (AP) — A Clayton County Democrat resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives, triggering a March special election, according to a proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Rep. Mike Glanton, of Jonesboro, served 14 years in the House in two separate stints. The Army veteran and minister...
COVID-19 numbers in decline with latest report
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was plenty of encouraging news in the weekly COVID-19 report issued on Monday, as the number of new cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and Kentucky’s positivity rate all saw significant declines during the last seven days. The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 23 report...
FEMA approves more aid on 6-month anniversary of eastern Ky. flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – This week marks the six-month anniversary of the eastern Kentucky flooding that killed 44 people, and more federal aid has been approved in the region where more than a dozen counties were designated major disaster areas. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday the...
Evers promises a tax cut, compromise to increase funding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he wants to work with Republicans to divert as much as 20% of the state's sales tax revenue to help fund local communities, including police and emergency services, while he also promised to cut taxes for the middle class and fight a GOP effort to impose a flat income tax rate.
