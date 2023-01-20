ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Motorcycle crash kills Winnfield man

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 23, 2023, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, Hiram Cook, 62, was traveling east on Louisiana Hwy 34 on a motorcycle when he veered off the road and the motorcycle flipped, ejecting Cook. LSP...
WINNFIELD, LA
Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced

CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023. “The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”
JACKSON PARISH, LA
Union Parish officials seeking aggravated burglary suspect

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated burglary. Jeremiah Nevil Simpson is described by UPSO as a 5′9″ tall, 37-year-old white male weighing 150 lbs. who is known to frequent the Downsville and West Monroe areas.
UNION PARISH, LA
Louisiana grandson and grandmother arrested during drug investigation, police say

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and the crimes that the gang allegedly committed. During the investigation, authorities learned that the gang consisted of 20 members and it functions as a drug trafficking organization. According to […]
MONROE, LA
Farmerville Police investigating shooting; no suspect identified

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, shortly after 11 PM, Farmerville Police received several calls of multiple shots being fired in the areas of East Green Street, Ward Street, Underwood Street, and East Franklin Street. According to police, it is unknown if the suspects […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
Property damage leads to arrest in Dubach

Police arrested a Ruston woman Friday after she reportedly damaged a door after being told to leave a Dubach apartment. Dubach Police responded to a call of a fight in progress at Dubach Apartments Friday evening. The lease holder from the apartment said Ericka R. Gatson, 22, had punched a hole in two of the doors in the complex. Gatson was reportedly told she needed to move out when she kicked the front door until it burst open.
DUBACH, LA
Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Mother allegedly discovers drugs in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card in Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s purse for a food stamp card. According to deputies, the caller […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Grambling police searching for possible suspects in on-campus shooting

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University media relations confirmed a shooting happened at Tiger Village on Thursday, Jan. 19. According to GSU officials, a gun was fired inside the apartments, but nobody was actually shot. GSU police have made arrests and say they are looking for possible additional suspects.
GRAMBLING, LA
Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they […]
MONROE, LA
Drugs found in illegally parked car

City of Grambling Police arrested a Shreveport man Sunday after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle. Terell D. Myles, 24, was found parked in a handicapped zone at the Dollar General store in Grambling by a patrol officer. When the officer asked for Myles’s identification, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car.
GRAMBLING, LA
Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
MONROE, LA

