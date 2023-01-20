Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Motorcycle crash kills Winnfield man
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 23, 2023, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, Hiram Cook, 62, was traveling east on Louisiana Hwy 34 on a motorcycle when he veered off the road and the motorcycle flipped, ejecting Cook. LSP...
KNOE TV8
Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced
CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023. “The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”
Driver crashes vehicle into U.S. Post Office building in El Dorado; no injuries reported
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, authorities of the El Dorado Fire Department and the El Dorado Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on South Timberlane Drive. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle crashed into the U.S. Post Office Building. According to authorities, no one was injured in the […]
KNOE TV8
Union Parish officials seeking aggravated burglary suspect
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated burglary. Jeremiah Nevil Simpson is described by UPSO as a 5′9″ tall, 37-year-old white male weighing 150 lbs. who is known to frequent the Downsville and West Monroe areas.
Louisiana grandson and grandmother arrested during drug investigation, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and the crimes that the gang allegedly committed. During the investigation, authorities learned that the gang consisted of 20 members and it functions as a drug trafficking organization. According to […]
Monroe Woman Arrested After Walking in and out of Traffic on Highway
The woman, who was later identified as 35-year-old Lakaye M. Hamilton, had slurred speech and an empty bottle of Hennessy hanging from her pocket.
Farmerville Police investigating shooting; no suspect identified
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, shortly after 11 PM, Farmerville Police received several calls of multiple shots being fired in the areas of East Green Street, Ward Street, Underwood Street, and East Franklin Street. According to police, it is unknown if the suspects […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Property damage leads to arrest in Dubach
Police arrested a Ruston woman Friday after she reportedly damaged a door after being told to leave a Dubach apartment. Dubach Police responded to a call of a fight in progress at Dubach Apartments Friday evening. The lease holder from the apartment said Ericka R. Gatson, 22, had punched a hole in two of the doors in the complex. Gatson was reportedly told she needed to move out when she kicked the front door until it burst open.
Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
Mother allegedly discovers drugs in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card in Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s purse for a food stamp card. According to deputies, the caller […]
KNOE TV8
Grambling police searching for possible suspects in on-campus shooting
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University media relations confirmed a shooting happened at Tiger Village on Thursday, Jan. 19. According to GSU officials, a gun was fired inside the apartments, but nobody was actually shot. GSU police have made arrests and say they are looking for possible additional suspects.
Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they […]
cenlanow.com
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the home. The...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drugs found in illegally parked car
City of Grambling Police arrested a Shreveport man Sunday after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle. Terell D. Myles, 24, was found parked in a handicapped zone at the Dollar General store in Grambling by a patrol officer. When the officer asked for Myles’s identification, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car.
KNOE TV8
Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company in West Monroe held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Pat Bass’ family in the parking lot of OIB Plaza in Monroe. Bass, who was a tree-cutter from Columbia, lost his life Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, while trimming a tree on West Deborah Drive in Monroe. While the family accepted donations for Bass, they also accepted memories.
KNOE TV8
Foster Farms makes donation to local charity, helps victims of tornado damage
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Foster Farms is making a $7,000 donation to area organization Brokers of Hope, which is a local charity that has set aside funding to help residents impacted by the recent tornado. Brokers of Hope Program Director Ragan Haynie says the donation from Foster Farms will be...
Man allegedly stabbed by Monroe woman for having another woman’s name tattooed on his body; suspect arrested
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a witness who advised authorities that 32-year-old Jessica Cahill allegedly stabbed a male victim with a kitchen knife.
KNOE TV8
Fundraiser held for NELA man that lost his life after tree cutting accident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company, LLC say they will be having a fundraiser to raise money for Pat Bass’ family on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the OIB Plaza parking lot. The fundraiser will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. C & C Tree...
19-year-old Louisiana woman fatally struck by vehicle; incident under investigation
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 2:57 PM, officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash in Gilbert, La. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 19-year-old female was struck after entering the southbound lanes of U.S. 425. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin […]
Comments / 0