CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023. “The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”

JACKSON PARISH, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO