Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Aaron Rodgers Trade Could Have Ripple Effect That Impacts Bears' Offseason
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On...
How to Watch Chiefs Vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History could be repeated twice next Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game next weekend after roaring past the Buffalo Bills on the road 27-10. No. 2-seeded Cincy will...
Report: Packers to Explore Aaron Rodgers Trade Ideas Exclusively to AFC
Report: Packers to explore Rodgers trade ideas exclusively to AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers might be switching conferences. As the 39-year-old's future with the Green Bay Packers continues to hang in the balance, one of the possible scenarios could be a trade. If the Packers opt...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade
The Minnesota Twins are bringing in some veteran leadership to their club. The Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday. The Minnesota Twins are acquiring centerfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell me and... The post Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Chicago
White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Has ‘Surprise' for Spring Training
Eloy Jiménez has 'surprise' for Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Things will be different for Eloy Jiménez this season. With Andrew Benintendi taking over as the White Sox primary left fielder, Jiménez is preparing for a position change to right field. With any luck 2023 will be the year Jiménez surpasses 100 games played for the first time since his rookie season, too.
Aaron Rodgers to the Colts? Why One NFL Exec Thinks It Could Happen
Aaron Rodgers to the Colts? Why one NFL exec thinks it could happen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That's a scenario one executive from an NFC team floated to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as the Green Bay Packers quarterback's future hangs in the balance. "One NFC executive brought up an...
Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
Brock Purdy Received Bold Two-Worded Grade From NFL Team During Draft
NFL team had bold two-word assessment of Purdy during draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Nearly every team in the NFL passed on selecting Brock Purdy in the 2022 NFL Draft. Except one, of course. Before Purdy was selected by the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant with the No. 262...
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher's PAT Struggles Continue With Blocked First Attempt Vs. 49ers
The postseason blues continue to plague Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. After going 1-for-5 on PATs during last weekend's 31-14 wild card win over Tampa Bay, Maher stepped up Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers for the chance at redemption and to put his team up 7-3, only to have his attempt blocked by 49ers linebacker Samson Ebukam.
Eli Apple Says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Need Couples Therapy, Offers to Pay
Eli Apple says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs need couples therapy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Postseason Eli Apple is back in full force. After making waves during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year with his trolling antics, the cornerback is reviving the trash talk that made him a vexed figure between fanbases.
Who Is Super Bowl Favorite? Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers All Close
Who is favored to win Super Bowl 57? Odds say it’s anyone’s game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Lombardi Trophy is completely up for grabs. Four teams are left in the NFL playoffs, and there’s a convincing case that each one could be the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs earned the top spot in their respective conferences with 14-3 records. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals came within a few points of winning a Super Bowl one year ago. Even after suffering a pair of major quarterback injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have yet to lose with rookie Brock Purdy under center.
Rams Request Interview With Bears Offensive Line Coach Austin King
Rams request interview with Bears assistant o-line coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Los Angeles Rams requested to interview Bears assistant offensive line coach, Austin King, for a position on Sean McVay's coaching staff, according to reports. A Cincinnati native, King played at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.,...
How Bears' Lucas Patrick Saw Big Growth From Justin Fields
Patrick: 'Night and day' difference from Fields in '22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was clear to anyone who watched the Bears in 2021 and 2022 that Justin Fields improved both as a runner and a passer in his second season. But to the trained eyes inside Halas, Fields’ growth over the course of the season was remarkable. Bears offensive lineman Luke Getsy joined our NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks crew during an intermission break on Sunday, and said there was a “night and day” difference between Fields’ first half and his second half in 2022.
White Sox Fans Call for Release of Mike Clevinger Amid Domestic Violence Allegations
Sox fans call for release of Mike Clevinger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger...
Rumor: Aaron Rodgers Linked to Colts; How Would It Affect Bears?
NFL Rumor: Aaron Rodgers is linked to the Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Aaron Rodgers' future remains in question for the third consecutive offseason, one source relayed an interesting scenario to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "One NFC executive brought up an interesting team that's sort of random but...
Three NFL Draft Prospects Bears Could Target If They Trade Out of Top Four
Three prospects Bears could target if they trade out of top four originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a big decision to make when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft. By landing the No. 1 pick, the Bears should have a plethora of...
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Decisions Could Alter Bears' Offseason Plan
Brady, Rodgers decisions could alter, impact Bears' offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears spend their early offseason days in the war room at Halas Hall crafting free-agent wish lists and an NFL draft plan, general manager Ryan Poles surely will have one eye on the two massive decisions looming over the rest of the league.
