ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Chiefs Vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game

How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History could be repeated twice next Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game next weekend after roaring past the Buffalo Bills on the road 27-10. No. 2-seeded Cincy will...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade

The Minnesota Twins are bringing in some veteran leadership to their club. The Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday. The Minnesota Twins are acquiring centerfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell me and... The post Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Has ‘Surprise' for Spring Training

Eloy Jiménez has 'surprise' for Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Things will be different for Eloy Jiménez this season. With Andrew Benintendi taking over as the White Sox primary left fielder, Jiménez is preparing for a position change to right field. With any luck 2023 will be the year Jiménez surpasses 100 games played for the first time since his rookie season, too.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Who Is Super Bowl Favorite? Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers All Close

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 57? Odds say it’s anyone’s game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Lombardi Trophy is completely up for grabs. Four teams are left in the NFL playoffs, and there’s a convincing case that each one could be the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs earned the top spot in their respective conferences with 14-3 records. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals came within a few points of winning a Super Bowl one year ago. Even after suffering a pair of major quarterback injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have yet to lose with rookie Brock Purdy under center.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Rams Request Interview With Bears Offensive Line Coach Austin King

Rams request interview with Bears assistant o-line coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Los Angeles Rams requested to interview Bears assistant offensive line coach, Austin King, for a position on Sean McVay's coaching staff, according to reports. A Cincinnati native, King played at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Bears' Lucas Patrick Saw Big Growth From Justin Fields

Patrick: 'Night and day' difference from Fields in '22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was clear to anyone who watched the Bears in 2021 and 2022 that Justin Fields improved both as a runner and a passer in his second season. But to the trained eyes inside Halas, Fields’ growth over the course of the season was remarkable. Bears offensive lineman Luke Getsy joined our NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks crew during an intermission break on Sunday, and said there was a “night and day” difference between Fields’ first half and his second half in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Decisions Could Alter Bears' Offseason Plan

Brady, Rodgers decisions could alter, impact Bears' offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears spend their early offseason days in the war room at Halas Hall crafting free-agent wish lists and an NFL draft plan, general manager Ryan Poles surely will have one eye on the two massive decisions looming over the rest of the league.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy