Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Mike Trout reveals what it will take to keep Shohei Ohtani with Angels
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two superstar players on a consistently mediocre Los Angeles Angels team, and with Ohtani headed for free agency in 2023, Trout will be looking to keep the Japanese phenom in California long-term. Trout joined Chris Mad Dog Russo and the High Heat podcast on...
Former Astros First Baseman Gurriel Close to Signing With New Team
A new report suggests that former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is close to signing with the Miami Marlins.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Justin Turner wanted to re-sign with Dodgers before the plan quickly changed
Justin Turner is excited to be part of the Boston Red Sox, but the former Dodgers third baseman always will cherish what he accomplished in L.A.
batterypower.com
A short Chip Caray replacement wishlist for the Braves
This has been a very unexpected offseason so far. There have been bucket loads of cash poured on free agents. The Braves have spent less than 5 million in the same free agent market. There has been the “where in the world is Carlos Correa’s ankle” hysteria. But the most unexpected move of all, in my opinion, happened yesterday.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more
While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward. Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former All-Star Third Baseman
Sal Bando, a four-time All-Star third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, died at age 78. His family announced that Bando passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando," the A's said in ...
Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies
The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Report: Braves play-by-play broadcaster leaving team after nearly 20 seasons, heading to Cardinals
ATLANTA — A man who has been one of the voice of the Atlanta Braves for nearly 20 years is reportedly leaving the team. According to a report from The Athletic, Chip Caray will join the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team this upcoming season. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
If the Pistons end up buyers, these 3 players are worth kicking the tires on
If anyone believes that Troy Weaver’s sole NBA trade deadline concentration is extracting what he can from veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, they haven’t paid attention to his time in charge of the Detroit Pistons. He will be busy looking for talent at the deadline, as well as in the offseason.
College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday
There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today. No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no ...
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
MLB reporter speculates Sox may explore Madrigal trade
Could Nick Madrigal make his way back to the South Side? In his Sunday column, Bob Nightengale suggested a White Sox homecoming for Madrigal could be a good fit. “The Cubs no longer have room for Madrigal in the starting lineup after signing shortstop Dansby Swanson and shifting Nico Hoerner to second base, and guess who desperately needs a second baseman?” wrote Nightengale. “Yep, the White Sox.”
Yardbarker
Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface
You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
