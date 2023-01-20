Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers discover elephant extinction could have major impact on atmospheric carbon levels
In findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Saint Louis University researchers and colleagues report that elephants play a key role in creating forests which store more atmospheric carbon and maintaining the biodiversity of forests in Africa. If the already critically endangered elephants become extinct, rainforest of central and west Africa, the second largest rainforest on earth, would lose between six and nine percent of their ability to capture atmospheric carbon, amplifying planetary warming.
Phys.org
We can still see these 5 traces of ancestor species in all human bodies today
Many of us are returning to work or school after spending time with relatives over the summer period. Sometimes we can be left wondering how on earth we are related to some of these people with whom we seemingly have nothing in common (especially with a particularly annoying relative). However,...
Phys.org
How researchers cracked the mystery of Australia's prehistoric giant eggs
It's a long-running Australian detective story. From the 1980s onwards, researchers found eggshell fragments, and on rare occasions whole eggs, exposed in eroding sand dunes within the country's arid zone (which covers most of Australia's landmass). A proportion of shells matched eggs laid by emus, but the rest belonged to...
Phys.org
New research shows poor insecticide policy led to countless needless malaria cases
A new study on the use of insecticides on anti-mosquito bed-netting has proven that thousands of people needlessly contracted malaria due to policy failure, according to an expert at University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland. Writing in the journal The Lancet, Professor Gerry Killeen, AXA Research Chair in Pathogen Ecology...
Phys.org
Global study of hypoxia in rivers shows it is more prevalent than previously thought
New research led by University of Nevada, Reno Assistant Professor Joanna Blaszczak shows hypoxia in rivers and streams is generally much more prevalent across the globe than previously thought. Hypoxia is low or depleted oxygen levels in surface waters that can be harmful to aquatic species and can in some cases increase production of harmful greenhouse gases from rivers.
Phys.org
No 'second law of entanglement' after all, claims study
The second law of thermodynamics is often considered to be one of only a few physical laws that is absolutely and unquestionably true. The law states that the amount of 'entropy'—a physical property—of any closed system can never decrease. It adds an 'arrow of time' to everyday occurrences, determining which processes are reversible and which are not. It explains why an ice cube placed on a hot stove will always melt, and why compressed gas will always fly out of its container (and never back in) when a valve is opened to the atmosphere.
Phys.org
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
Phys.org
Microbes could be used by farmers as natural fertilizer for poor soil
A study published in The ISME Journal identified 522 genomes of archaea and bacteria associated with the roots and soil of two plant species native to the Brazilian montane savanna ecoregion known as campos rupestres ("rocky meadows"). Hundreds of microorganisms hitherto unknown to science were identified, showing that the ecoregion is a biodiversity hotspot and that many new organisms have yet to be described and classified in Brazil.
Phys.org
Vast iceberg breaks off near UK Antarctic base
A huge iceberg nearly the size of Greater London has broken off the Antarctic ice shelf near a research station, the second such split in two years, researchers announced Monday. The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) said the formation of the new iceberg—in a natural process called "calving"—was not due to...
Phys.org
Researchers derive a unified topological speed limit for the evolution of physical states
Physical systems evolve at a particular speed, which depends on various factors including the system's so-called topological structure (i.e., spatial properties that are preserved over time despite any physical changes that occur). Existing methods for determining the speed at which physical systems change over time, however, do not account for these structural properties.
Phys.org
Researchers uncover new potential for ancient mint plants
MSU researchers have traced the evolution of mint genomes for potential future applications that range from medicines to pesticides to antimicrobials. The mint family of herbs, which includes sage, rosemary, basil, and even woody plants like teak, offers an invigorating jolt to our senses of smell and taste. Michigan State University researchers have found that these plants have diversified their specialized natural characteristics through the evolution of their chemistry.
Phys.org
Exploding carp numbers are 'like a house of horrors' for Australia's rivers. Is it time to unleash carp herpes?
With widespread La Niña flooding in the Murray-Darling Basin, common carp (Cyprinus carpio) populations are having a boom year. Videos of writhing masses of both adult and young fish illustrate that all is not well in our rivers. Carp now account for up to 90% of live fish mass in some rivers.
Phys.org
Children learn to read faster when given appropriate challenges, study finds
Reading is the basis for most subjects, but a lot of children struggle to master it. Every fourth Norwegian boy aged 15 does not understand a complicated text. Girls do better. But new research shows very promising results in the effort to help pupils learn to read. It is important...
Phys.org
Half of US coastal communities underestimate sea level risks, study finds
Many communities in the United States underestimate how much sea level will rise in their area, according to a new study in Earth's Future led by Andra Garner, a climate scientist at Rowan University. Garner and colleagues compiled a database of the most recent regional climate projections in 54 locations...
Phys.org
Scientists identify components of the molecular clock that helps some animals shed their skin
Shrimps, flies and other animals shed their outer body covering at specific times of the year or at specific points in their life cycles through a process called molting. Working with worms, FMI researchers identified the mechanisms underlying a molecular "molting clock"—as well as several of the clock's components. The findings may help to throw light on skin development and regeneration in other animals, including mammals.
Phys.org
Tigers in South Africa: A farming industry exists—often for their body parts
A tiger escaped from a residence and roamed the countryside outside Johannesburg, South Africa, for four days this month. It attacked a man and killed several animals, and was eventually shot by the authorities. Tigers aren't native to South Africa and are considered an alien species. Its escape highlights the...
Phys.org
Economics trump environment to save large carnivores, say ecologists
Rapid economic growth has pushed rare species of big carnivores to the brink of extinction, but ecologists have suggested our appetite to once again live alongside big cats is increasing. Scientists at the University of Reading studied the relative fortunes of 50 species of large carnivores worldwide over the past...
Phys.org
Researchers find impacts of biased 1930s lending practices persist today
Eighty years after the federal Home Owners' Loan Corporation (HOLC) carved up the nation's metropolitan neighborhoods into redlined maps, researchers at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine performed an autopsy on the discriminatory lending practice. Specifically, researchers examined factors that went into decisions made by Ohio's loan officers, appraisers...
Phys.org
Polygamous birds shown to have fewer harmful mutations
Bird species that breed with several sexual partners have fewer harmful mutations, according to a study led by the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath. The study, published in Evolution, shows for the first time how polygamy increases the efficiency of natural selection in wild populations. Most...
Phys.org
Veterinary researchers uncover novel amyloidosis
A collaboration led by scientists at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), Japan, has discovered a novel amyloid protein from canine mammary tumors. This amyloid protein, α-S1 casein, normally plays a vital role in the transport of calcium phosphate as a milk protein that provides infant nutrition, but its involvement in disease was unknown. In this study, they have shown for the first time that α-S1 casein can cause amyloidosis in vivo and clarified the detailed mechanism of amyloid formation.
