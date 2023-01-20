ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Basketball: 2 studs, 1 dud from offensive outburst vs. OK State

The second win in a row and fifth in the last six outings for acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 10 Texas basketball arrived at home in convincing fashion on Jan. 24. Texas downed head coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home at the friendly confines of the Moody Center in Austin to sweep the regular season series.
What Texas football is getting in new WR coach Chris Jackson

Texas football was able to find its new wide receivers coach to replace Brennan Marion on Jan. 24. Multiple reports have indicated that the first-year Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach Chris Jackson is being hired for the same role at Texas. Jackson will be taking his talents to the collegiate level after spending a few years as a coach/staffer in the NFL.
