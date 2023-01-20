Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s teaching vacancies have now exceeded 5,000 for the first time according to the Florida Education Association. The teaching shortage is now double what it was just two years ago. In Marion County, the teaching shortage is at a crisis level. The number of Florida teaching...
Independent Florida Alligator
Brazilfest returns to Gainesville after 3-year hiatus
For musician and event planner Victor Souza, a crammed room is a good room. Souza, originally from Salvador, Brazil, worked with Heartwood Soundstage to organize Brazilfest, an annual event that offers individuals a glimpse into Brazilian culture. After a three-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, around 200 people attended the festival Saturday.
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
WCJB
Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday. The American-style sushi restaurant will open at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a year’s worth of rockin’ deals with Rock n’ Roll sushi’s 12-track collection.
Advocate
Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments
A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
WCJB
Gainesville man tries to run from officers while pushing stolen golf cart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - He might have gotten away with it if he could have pushed a little faster. A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers spotted him pushing a stolen golf cart down the road. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Terrance Dexter, 51, on Sunday night after they...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department tests three new Parrot Drones
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are putting something new in the air. On Monday, GPD drone operators tested three of the department’s new Parrot Drones. Police officials say they come equipped with high resolution cameras and thermal imaging for night flying. They also say the cameras could...
WCJB
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions vote unanimously to declare a “traffic violence crisis”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously in declaring a “traffic violence crisis.”. This comes after several pedestrian accidents occurred in the last month, including the death of a 5-year-old in Alachua. In their motion, both commissions agreed on a targeting...
WCJB
NCFL teachers feel DeSantis’ $1 billion teacher pay raise proposal is an ‘empty promise’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some teachers in North Central Florida are not hopeful about the latest promise of a pay raise. Governor DeSantis is proposing $1 billion to increase teacher pay for the 2023-2024 school year. In today’s announcement, DeSantis boasted raising minimum teacher salaries to $47,500. “I’ll tell...
WCJB
Ocala Breeders Sales holds two-day Winter Mixed Sale
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale start at noon Tuesday. The event will take place both online and at the Ocala Breeders Sale Company. The preferred session will be Tuesday. Results will be available on the OBS website and will be updated frequently during...
WCJB
FDOT holds meeting to discuss potential changes to NW 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT will hold a meeting to discuss potential changes to the Northwest 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection in Gainesville. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to add traffic separators to NW 39th Avenue along the eastbound and westbound left turn lanes. They also want to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
BBQ and Bacon Fest to be held in Newberry
The BBQ and Bacon Fest will be held this weekend at the Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center in Newberry. The Fest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 23100 W Newberry Rd. The event will feature family festivities, barbeque, beer and wine, pony...
villages-news.com
Man will lose driver’s license after traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood
A man will lose his driver’s license after a traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood. Kevin James Elliott, 31, of Ocala, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence this past week in Sumter County Court. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
WESH
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
