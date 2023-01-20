ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

It can't just be Graham Mertz or bust for Florida at QB ... right?

The analogy was a bit harsh. When Graham Mertz’s commitment to Florida went public, I tweeted that it felt like when you go to the grocery store having not eaten all day, and you tell yourself that you’re going home with a nice juicy steak, but you instead panic and go home with a Hungry Man frozen dinner.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida Gators News: Napier gets two from portal, Ethan White finds home

The transfer portal taketh away, but the transfer portal also giveth for the Florida Gators as yesterday Billy Napier secured the commitment of two new players out of the AAC. Mannie Nunnery is a linebacker from Houston. A member of the class of 2019, Nunnery is listed at 6-2, 225 pounds. He wasn’t highly regarded coming out of high school as he was a three-star prospect ranked outside the top 1,000 players from the class of 2019, but he climbed his way up the Cougar depth chart and saw decent playing time this past season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Hayes says the Florida Gators are “100%” his top school

The Florida Gators are in desperate need of linebackers in the Class of 2024 after only signing one in the 2023 class and last weekend one of their top targets was on campus. 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) was on campus and he got to see a little more of the academic side of things this trip.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s teaching vacancies have now exceeded 5,000 for the first time according to the Florida Education Association. The teaching shortage is now double what it was just two years ago. In Marion County, the teaching shortage is at a crisis level. The number of Florida teaching...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Brazilfest returns to Gainesville after 3-year hiatus

For musician and event planner Victor Souza, a crammed room is a good room. Souza, originally from Salvador, Brazil, worked with Heartwood Soundstage to organize Brazilfest, an annual event that offers individuals a glimpse into Brazilian culture. After a three-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, around 200 people attended the festival Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday. The American-style sushi restaurant will open at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a year’s worth of rockin’ deals with Rock n’ Roll sushi’s 12-track collection.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Advocate

Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments

A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police Department tests three new Parrot Drones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are putting something new in the air. On Monday, GPD drone operators tested three of the department’s new Parrot Drones. Police officials say they come equipped with high resolution cameras and thermal imaging for night flying. They also say the cameras could...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala Breeders Sales holds two-day Winter Mixed Sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale start at noon Tuesday. The event will take place both online and at the Ocala Breeders Sale Company. The preferred session will be Tuesday. Results will be available on the OBS website and will be updated frequently during...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BBQ and Bacon Fest to be held in Newberry

The BBQ and Bacon Fest will be held this weekend at the Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center in Newberry. The Fest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 23100 W Newberry Rd. The event will feature family festivities, barbeque, beer and wine, pony...
NEWBERRY, FL
villages-news.com

Man will lose driver’s license after traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood

A man will lose his driver’s license after a traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood. Kevin James Elliott, 31, of Ocala, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence this past week in Sumter County Court. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
