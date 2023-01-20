ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police release surveillance footage of suspect accused of bus stop stabbing

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozIH9_0kLhiLX000

Las Vegas police have released new surveillance footage of a suspect accused of stabbing a man at a bus stop in the northwest valley.

The newly-acquired surveillance footage also shows the suspect, who is thought to be 6'1" and 20 to 35 years old, wearing a black hoodie with a red balaclava and red pants.

Las Vegas police release surveillance footage of suspect accused of bus stop stabbing

According to police reports, LVMPD received reports of a person stabbed near a bus bench on Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard on the morning on Jan. 15. After being located by arriving medical personnel, the man was declared deceased at the scene.

An investigation conducted by LVMPD indicated that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect before he was stabbed and the suspect fled the scene.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man fatally stabbed in fight at east valley bus bench; killer at large

Initial reports from police described the suspect as a male between 30-40 years of age last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark pants.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Comments / 8

Bite this
4d ago

Why don't they enlarge the photo to make it usable by the public.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man killed by unknown suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died in a shooting that resulted from a fight in the southeast Las Vegas valley over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers arrived to the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Grand jury evidence in killing of man found in barrel

Suspect spoke to others over texts, calls about killing of man left in barrel in southeast Las Vegas. A 911 call was released along with other grand jury exhibits showing handguns and what appear to be bullet holes in motorcycles. Prosecutors argued three Hells Angels may have attacked the Vagos in retaliation for a Hells Angel killed in California.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police

A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police. The neighbor dispute was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near H Street. 3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police. A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company

Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

‘Driverless’ Car Kills 77-Year-Old Las Vegas Man

Tragedy struck a local Las Vegas home when a 77-year-old man was the victim of an unfortunate, freak car accident. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department, a “driverless” car rolling down a driveway killed a 77-year-old man. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 1 p.m. near the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street near Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive. The incident started when the man exited his 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was parked in the driveway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man in a vehicle after he shot two women dead in an apartment, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy who died in gunfire as police approached their vehicle. Monday’s hearing about the Henderson shooting suggested that Jason Neo Bourne shot the boy several times, including in the head, after police opened fire into the vehicle. It wasn’t clear if any of the 27 shots that police fired struck the boy. Police say Bourne had shot and killed the boy’s mother and a housekeeper, and the family lawyer says the boy’s 16-year-old sister remains a paraplegic from her wounds.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Henderson breaks ground for new forensic crime lab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three […]
HENDERSON, NV
People

Las Vegas Man, 77, Dies After His Own Car Rolls Over Him in His Driveway and Drags Him with It

The driverless vehicle rolled backward down a slope, police said A 77-year-old Las Vegas man was killed Sunday after his own car rolled over him in his driveway, and dragged him with it, according to the Las Vegas Police Department. The accident took place in front of 2052 Quarry Ridge Street around 1:06 p.m. local time. "A driverless gold 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was parked in the driveway and left running," the crash report stated. "The male driver exited the vehicle and was standing behind it when it began...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy