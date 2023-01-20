Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Mama Pit Bull's Love for Her One-and-Only Baby Is So Touching
A mother's love is unlike any other bond a person can experience, and now this pit bull mama knows the feeling. Her owner and rescuer, @ericaroslyn, didn't even know that this pup was pregnant when she was rescued! Despite the surprise, everyone is happy and healthy following the arrival of the little one...who looks exactly like mama!
pethelpful.com
Puppy Instantly Tries to Befriend Toddler and It's Just So Pure
There's nothing like the friendship that develops between dogs and children when they grow up together. Dogs teach kids responsibility, how to be gentle with living creatures, and empathy. Plus, when they meet each other it's just too incredibly adorable. TikTok account holder @Katelynfletcher posted the following precious video. Oh...
pethelpful.com
Dachshund Puppy's Tiny Crunches While Enjoying a Meal Are So Captivating
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Is there anything a puppy does that isn’t downright adorable? Even though training can sometimes be a pain in the neck, we could never stay mad at a puppy because they’re so cute. Their cuteness makes up for all the trouble they may cause during training.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Attempt to Play with Deaf Pup at Day Care Couldn't Be Sweeter
There are dozens of dogs that usually go to doggy daycare. Because of this, there is never a shortage of dogs to play with. And just as you see it at recess, dogs tend to gravitate toward their friends or potential friends. Sometimes it works out...only sometimes. One puppy, in...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Life-Sized Stuffed Animal Is Downright Hilarious
We'd say that 99% of the toys we get our dogs, they absolutely love. But there is always a slight chance they don't like it and well, this Golden Retriever definitely falls into that small category. TikTok user @sammythegolden247 received the surprise of his life. His parents surprised him with...
iheart.com
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
pethelpful.com
Mom and Dog Left Heartbroken After No One Shows Up to Their Puppy Playdate
Oftentimes parents will organize playdates for their children to hang out with other kids at the park. It allows the parents to socialize together while their kids play and get their energy out. A total win-win for everyone. But sometimes, it doesn’t always go as planned. TikTok user @rangersmomma11522...
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Woman Uses Towel Bars to Organize Her Home and It's Genius
We were today years old when we realized you can use a towel bar so many different ways!
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.Photo bycottonbro studio/ Pexles. The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
pethelpful.com
Sleepy Pup's Reaction to Mom Singing a Lullaby Is As Sweet As It Gets
You may have seen TikTok user @thepamquinn before, but not through the app. She and her adorable dog were on America's Got Talent because well, they both got a great set of pipes. But their recent video is a little different than what you might've seen on AGT. This dog...
pethelpful.com
Sassy Cockatoo Flat-Out Calls Mom a 'Psycho Karen'
Having a talking bird for a pet can be tons of fun, but it can also backfire in the most hilarious ways. Just take a look at this viral video from @pennythecockatoo, one very sassy bird. While having an innocent conversation with her mom, Penny just can't help but speak her mind!
Comments / 3