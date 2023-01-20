ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

An Old Diabetes Drug May Protect You Against Long COVID

Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
The Independent

Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA

U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
ScienceBlog.com

More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis

As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
PsyPost

A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
McKnight's

FDA denies request for expedited approval of Alzheimer’s drug

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) late last week denied Ely Lilly’s request for expedited approval of the Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, citing the need for more clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of the drug. In a response letter to Lilly regarding its application for expedited...
KCCI.com

'This is promising': Trials show new medication can slow progression of Alzheimer's

Doctors say a new drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat Alzheimer's could help slow down the disease. The FDA recently approved Leqembi, a medication targeted to help treat patients with mild cognitive impairment or MCI. It works by slowing the progression of the disease. "There...
aiexpress.io

FDA approved Leqembi for Alzheimer’s disease treatment

Alzheimer’s illness is an irreversible, progressive mind dysfunction. It slowly destroys reminiscence and considering expertise and, ultimately, the power to hold out easy duties. Though the exact origins of Alzheimer’s will not be completely understood, it’s identified that abnormalities mark the illness within the mind, comparable to amyloid beta plaques and neurofibrillary, or tau, tangles, which result in the lack of neurons and the connections they type. These adjustments have an effect on an individual’s reminiscence and thought processes.
POZ

What Older Americans Need to Know About Taking Paxlovid

A new coronavirus variant is circulating, the most transmissible one yet. Hospitalizations of infected patients are rising. And older adults represent nearly 90% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 in recent months, the largest portion since the start of the pandemic. What does that mean for people 65 and older catching...
FOX59

Lilly shares slip as FDA seeks more Alzheimer’s drug data

Eli Lilly shares slipped Friday after regulators said they need to see more data on the company’s application for a quick approval of its potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment. Lilly said the Food and Drug Administration wants information from at least 100 patients who received a minimum of 12 months of continued treatment on donanemab. The […]
HealthDay

Nearly 1 in 4 Hospital Patients Have Harmful Event During Their Stay

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Nearly one quarter of hospitalized people experience a harmful event during their stay, a new study finds. However, most of the bad outcomes are not preventable because they’re related to known side effects from medications or risks of surgery. The findings were published Jan. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
OpenClassActions.com

$56 Million Alzheimer's & Dementia Drug Class Action Settlement is Open to Claims

What is the Dementia / Alzheimer's Medication Class Action About?. A $56 Million Class Action Settlement has been settled with pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and market certain Alzheimer's disease medications. The class action lawsuit alleged that pharma companies including Actavis, Merz, Teva, Dr. Reddy's, and Wockhardt conspired intentionally to keep generic versions of Alzheimer's medication off the shelves in order to drive up the cost of Namenda Alzheimer's medication. In the United States, the generic version of Namenda Alzheimer's disease drug is also known as Memantine.
ajmc.com

Dr Kirsten Johansen on Benefits of Oral Therapies for the Management of CKD

Kirsten Johansen, MD, director of nephrology, Hennepin Healthcare, speaks on the impact that an oral medication would have on the management of chronic kidney disease (CKD) for patients both on and not on dialysis. There are access and accessibility issues related to injectable drugs that impede management of chronic kidney...

