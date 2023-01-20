ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Xbox Gaming and Hardware Revenue Down Slightly Amid Lack of Big Releases

After a few years of proud gaming revenue rises thanks to Xbox Series X and S sales, Microsoft's gaming segment finally seems to be slowing down a bit. And while a dip is expected, the lack of major first-party game releases isn't exactly helping things. The company posted its Q2...
IGN

Halo Infinite: 343's Statement Runs Against Deep Cuts in Halo Development Team

Halo developer 343 Industries says Master Chief and Cortana are staying under its roof, but reports of deep cuts to Halo's development staff calls into question the studio's ability to sustainably develop future Halo content. This saga began last week, when we learned that the Halo studio was impacted by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy