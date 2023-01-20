ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Dishes Out Another Major Transfer Portal Offer

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q869P_0kLhhIv200

Tigers looking to add depth to their offensive line, extend offer to Miami transfer on Thursday.

LSU continues to be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal as they look to add depth to their offensive line for the 2023 season. On Thursday, Brian Kelly and his staff offered Miami offensive lineman Jakai Clark.

Clark, a savvy veteran who has excelled during his time with the Hurricanes, will have one year of eligibility remaining. A player who will be sought after in the portal over the next few weeks, all signs point to Clark enrolling with a program over the summer.

The Tigers have lost a number of reserve offensive linemen to the transfer portal, making it that much more important to add depth as the offseason continues.

Clark has started 42 games for Miami at center, and with the Tigers still looking for a clear cut player at that position, it could be a match made in heaven.

Certainly LSU will be one of several schools offering the gifted, experienced lineman, but look for offensive line coach Brad Davis to keep his foot on the gas for one of the top players in the portal.

The Tigers have reeled in 11 players via the portal this offseason but continue looking to add depth for the future.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive

I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Kristen Walters

New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
RACELAND, LA
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million

Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of over $1.8 million through false medical diagnoses and fraudulent billing of educational programs.
LOUISIANA STATE
BRProud

Country music legend coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Country music star Emmylou Harris has been booked for the Manship Theatre gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The 14-time Grammy Award winner’s solo career began in 1975, and since then, the Alabama native has made more than 25 albums and sold in excess of 15 million records, according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

See the 3 new restaurants, including Olive Garden, coming to Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – An Olive Garden is under construction in Gonzales, and city officials have more dining options coming to the city soon. The plan for the Olive Garden was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in February 2022. The restaurant will be located on Outfitter’s Drive in Sportsmans Park near Highway […]
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy