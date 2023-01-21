ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sheriff says no evidence Taco Bell employees poisoned food

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJOK2_0kLhhBjx00

Sheriff says no evidence Colorado Taco Bell employees poisoned food 01:12

Investigators who are working to determine how a man wound up in the hospital after ingesting rat poison that was in his food from a Taco Bell in Colorado now say there's no evidence that employees at the restaurant were responsible for the poisoning.

"Although there is no evidence that the employees at Taco Bell put the rat poison in the food, investigators can not account for how it got in the food," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement released Friday morning.

The incident happened last weekend at the fast food restaurant on the 16700 block of East Smoky Hill Road in the southeastern part of the Denver metro area, very close to the Aurora city limit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41YHnb_0kLhhBjx00
CBS


As part of an update on the investigation on Friday, the sheriff's office sharing the following the timeline in the case:

- On Sunday at approximately 1 p.m. deputies responded to the Taco Bell after they say a customer in the drive-thru and employees inside got in a "verbal disturbance." The customer was allegedly upset about the soda dispenser not working and demanded that he should get a burrito because he wasn't going to be getting the soda he ordered along with several tacos. The sheriff's office said that employees turned down his request initially but eventually complied. The office said deputies determined no criminal activity had taken place in the disturbance.

- Investigators say the man (who CBS News Colorado is not identifying) had brought his tacos home and ate them about 6 hours later and "immediately felt a burning in his mouth and began to vomit." He called 911 and said he ate food that had rat poison in it and was taken to the hospital.

- On Sunday shortly before 8 p.m. deputies responded to the hospital and "saw a greenish-gray substance in the taco" and lab tests that were done on it confirmed that's what it was.

The employees of the Taco Bell, which was temporarily closed, turned over videos from inside the building to investigators. Deputies also retrieved the rest of the food that was back at the man's house and collected it as evidence.

The sheriff's office says they have tried to talk to the man since Sunday but he hasn't responded to their phone calls and he didn't respond when they attempted to talk to him at his house in a visit to the location on Thursday.

"If the customer has any information that can help with the investigation into how the poison could have gotten into the food, we request he contacts (us)," the sheriff's office wrote.

RELATED: Man who fell severely ill by Taco Bell repeatedly files lawsuits

Comments / 9

Kyle A
4d ago

I think their "verbal disturbance" made that customer stage the whole thing. It's mighty suspicious that the customer still hasn't responded to law enforcement yet after investigators looked into it.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97X

UPDATE: Police Say Poisoned Man’s Rat Poison Was NOT From Taco Bell

Authorities in Colorado do not believe that a Taco Bell employee added rat poison to a customer's meal, despite news headlines and allegations from the customer Friday claiming they did. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday in response to claims from a customer that he was poisoned...
AURORA, CO
Ty D.

Taco Bell Rat Poisoning Saga Takes a Turn: Man Hospitalized After Consuming Burrito

A recent incident at a Taco Bell in Colorado has raised concerns after a man was hospitalized after consuming a burrito from the location. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has reported that the problem began when a customer used the drive-thru to order several soft tacos and a soda, but was told that they could not provide him with his soda due to the machine being out of order. The man asked for a burrito as a replacement, but things escalated when he was told the staff was unable to comply with his request.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes

Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts memories

Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone.  "I didn't think it was true at first," he said. They graduated from Mountain View High School last year. Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids. "He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said. Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex...
LOVELAND, CO
county17.com

One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25

CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
CHUGWATER, WY
CBS Denver

17-year-old charged as adult, accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old girl

Suspect Brandon Louis Sandoval, 17, is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in Denver's Montebello neighborhood during a drug deal gone wrong on Jan. 11, Denver DA confirmed in a press release on Monday.According to the DA press release, Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of N Peoria Street, where officers found the victim in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot injury. She was taken to the hospital and died on Jan. 12 a day...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting

Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye

Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Egg prices skyrocket 60% as grocers struggle to keep shelves stocked

Egg prices rose nearly 60% last month compared to the year before, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg shelves in many groceries are empty as Colorado grocers scramble to stock eggs.Denver specialty grocer Marczyk's Fine Foods says despite turning to out-of-state producers, their supply has been cut by half.  "We're trying to get eggs from wherever we can basically," said Operations Director Mark Johnson. The shortage comes from a recent avian flu outbreak leading to an 85% loss of egg-laying hens statewide. "It takes time for each barn in the farm to go through the process of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy