3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Here's Why You Should Retain DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Stock Now
DENTSPLY SIRONA (. XRAY - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on a robust product portfolio and continued focus on research and development. However, forex remains a headwind. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 30.8% compared with the industry's decline of 2% in the past year....
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HCA - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.93 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. Though its Florida facilities suffered a headwind due to Hurricane Ian, an increase in same-facility equivalent admissions in its other U.S. facilities and a slight dip in overall expenses provided some respite to HCA’s results.
Time To Pick These 3 Top Relative Price Strength Stocks
We know that the market witnessed a broad-based decline in 2022 owing to a high-interest-rate regime and tighter monetary control adopted by the Fed to combat a 40-year high inflation. But as we have entered 2023, a very early sign of a rebound is visible on Wall Street, with peak inflation seemingly behind us. As proof of this, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — has crept above 4K for the first time in several weeks.
Reasons to Retain Booz Allen (BAH) Stock in Your Portfolio
BAH - Free Report) has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company has an expected long-term (three to five years) EPS growth...
American Express (AXP) to Post Q4 Earnings: What You Should Know
AXP - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the diversified financial services company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%, primarily due to continued business momentum and a solid revenue stream. American Express also benefited from better volumes and higher Card Member spending, due to a significant increase in Travel and Entertainment spending. However, the positives were partially offset by higher operating costs.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Herc Holdings (HRI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
3 Asset Management Stocks Set to Pull Off Earnings Beat in Q4
BLK - Free Report) – kicked off fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 13. Amid a challenging operating environment, BLK handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Lower total expenses more than offset decline in revenues and assets under management (AUM) balance. Further, due to the expected economic slowdown, BlackRock announced layoffs.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Equinor ASA (EQNR) is a Trending Stock
EQNR - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas company have returned -16.1% over the past month...
GHG vs. MAR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
GHG - Free Report) and Marriott International (. MAR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank...
Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
JANX - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
CPNG - Free Report) closed at $17 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Timing the Market: EPS is a Lagging Indicator
AMZN - Free Report) at or near the peak of the dot com bubble in 2000. While ultimately, the company would become the dominant player in the eCommerce space and a massive winning stock, you would have likely been stopped out or suffered fatigue from holding shares. The General Market...
Is Trending Stock Cummins Inc. (CMI) a Buy Now?
CMI - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this engine maker have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the...
Is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K (FBGKX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
FBGKX - Free Report) . FBGKX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. FBGKX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K made its debut in May of 2008 and FBGKX has managed to accumulate roughly $3.42 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Sonu Kalra, has been in charge of the fund since July of 2009.
American Financial (AFG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
AFG - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
VIPS - Free Report) : This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days. Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus. Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart |...
Should Value Investors Buy Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
