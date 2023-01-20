Read full article on original website
WTVC
Police: Two teenage brothers arrested in North Nashville carjacking, shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two teenage brothers have been arrested after Metro Police say they carjacked someone in North Nashville and exchanged gunfire with the victim. According to police, the victim was following the pair of juveniles, aged 14 and 15, who reportedly stole a red SUV on Haynes Park Drive. The victim continued to follow the stolen vehicle when she reported that shots were fired at her in which she returned gunfire. The SUV then crashed head-on with a vehicle on King's Lane.
WTVC
License plate readers lead to arrest of man who allegedly shot East Nashville man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A license plate reader led to the arrest the man accused of critically injuring an East Nashville man on Saturday. Metro Police report 40-year-old Terrance Vanpelt was arrested Monday afternoon for the shooting of a 22-year-old man in a complex parking lot. Vanpelt allegedly shot the...
WTVC
Police hope to identify man who stole huge amount of liquor from downtown hotel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives need help identifying a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of liquor. The individual stole the alcohol from a downtown hotel on Thursday, Metro Police report. The suspect in the attached photos is seen walking through the loading dock and using...
WTVC
Childhood obesity on the rise in Tennessee, nation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The American Academy of Pediatrics says the era of “watchful waiting” is over. That's according to guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. That means that doctors can prescribe...
WTVC
DeSantis proposes political party affiliation for Florida school board candidates
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CITC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging individuals running for school boards throughout the state to be open about their political party affiliations. The proposal was part of the Republican's greater discussion on transparency while introducing the Teacher's Bill of Rights Monday. The legislation, which aims...
WTVC
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
WTVC
Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
WTVC
'Tennessee Ale Trail' provides craft beer lovers roadmap for brewery adventures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has kicked off the "Tennessee Ale Trail," a way for craft beer lovers to accumulate points for prizes as they check in at various breweries across the state. Sharon Creek, executive director of the Guild, says that the program helps...
WTVC
Weather Alert Through Wednesday: Strong wind gusts & Wind Advisory
Rain returns by late evening and especially after midnight. Both windy and rain through the overnight hours. Gusts up to 40mph possible and rainfall between 0.75" to 1.00" through Wednesday Morning. Heavy downpours ending early Wednesday Morning, then drier and still windy the rest of the day. Mild 50s for...
