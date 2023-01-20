ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Two teenage brothers arrested in North Nashville carjacking, shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two teenage brothers have been arrested after Metro Police say they carjacked someone in North Nashville and exchanged gunfire with the victim. According to police, the victim was following the pair of juveniles, aged 14 and 15, who reportedly stole a red SUV on Haynes Park Drive. The victim continued to follow the stolen vehicle when she reported that shots were fired at her in which she returned gunfire. The SUV then crashed head-on with a vehicle on King's Lane.
Childhood obesity on the rise in Tennessee, nation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The American Academy of Pediatrics says the era of “watchful waiting” is over. That's according to guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. That means that doctors can prescribe...
DeSantis proposes political party affiliation for Florida school board candidates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CITC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging individuals running for school boards throughout the state to be open about their political party affiliations. The proposal was part of the Republican's greater discussion on transparency while introducing the Teacher's Bill of Rights Monday. The legislation, which aims...
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights

MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
Weather Alert Through Wednesday: Strong wind gusts & Wind Advisory

Rain returns by late evening and especially after midnight. Both windy and rain through the overnight hours. Gusts up to 40mph possible and rainfall between 0.75" to 1.00" through Wednesday Morning. Heavy downpours ending early Wednesday Morning, then drier and still windy the rest of the day. Mild 50s for...
