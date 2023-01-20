Read full article on original website
Drunk Suspect Fires Off Rounds near Riverfront Hotel in Richland
Richland Police have specifically not said what prompted the man to fire off the gun, but alcohol is suspected as a motivator. Man arrested after firing multiple rounds in Richland. Richland Police apprehended a male suspect (whose name was not released) Saturday night after calls came in about gunfire. Officers...
Kennewick Felony Assault Suspect Had a ‘Ghost’ Gun
Kennewick Police have apprehended a wanted suspect accused of a violent assault. Around 1:37 AM Monday, January 23rd, Kennewick Officers arrested 42-year-old Robert Angel Lopez (hometown not listed) on charges he kidnapped, assaulted and robbed his ex-girlfriend. The woman reported Lopez had a no-contact order with her, police said he'd...
Richland Police Arrest 3 Drunk Drivers in a Single Night
Richland Police encountered 3 alleged drunk drivers on Friday evening. According to the Richland Police Department's Facebook page, all 3 allegedly impaired drivers ran their vehicles into stationary objects. The 3 suspects will be spending time at the Benton County Jail for their behavior. From the United States Department of...
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland
The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
Newhouse Tours Kennewick Addiction Recovery Center
(Kennewick, WA) -- 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse has toured a Kennewick Addiction Recovery Center. The Republican visited Ideal Option off Gage Blvd Monday in an effort to see local efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and learn about the treatment options available to those who suffer from the opioid and fentanyl addiction.
Just in Time for Levy, Finley Residents Get Own Ballot Box
It may not have been known to many, but before this new ballot box was installed, Finley residents had to drive some distance to drop off ballots. Over the weekend, the news was put out about the new Benton County ballot drop box in Finley that has been installed in front of Finley Middle School. It was 'officially' opened Friday, January 20th.
Downtown Kennewick Really Has it All, Including a Plant Shop!
Don't tell my wife I wrote this article or we may go into crippling debt. Everybody has a hobby. It could be casual, it could be a social club, it could be collecting things. We're fortunate to live in a town big enough to have some local stores catering to various hobbies. For me, it's Adventures Underground and Groovy Records for my music and reading needs. For others, there are bicycle stores and outdoor stores. If you're a plant person, like my wife, you may wind up visiting this Kennewick store very soon.
Coffee Tastes Like Home at These Mom & Pop Coffee Shops in Tri-Cities
Coffee is a part of everyday life in Washington. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that there are a ton of coffee shops and booths in the Tri-Cities. But which one should be your daily?. Personally, I like to keep my dollars in town and support local (small if...
The Philly-style Cheesesteaks in Tri-Cities You Need to Try
Growing up outside of Philadelphia, cheesesteaks were available on nearly corner. Every pizza place, sandwich shop, and restaurant had one on their menu. It's a part of the fabric, and food culture, of the Philadelphia area. Until about a decade ago, you were hard pressed to find a good cheesesteak,...
Public Hearing Coming February 1st for HH Hills Wind Farm
You will have an opportunity to comment during a public hearing coming February 1st. about the Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project. Virtual hearing coming February 1st. The Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council plans a public hearing, to be done virtually online, for February 1st, 2023. The hearing...
Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?
I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
Donation Made to Help Fund Purchase of Kadlec Surgical Robot
(Richland, WA) -- The Kadlec Foundation has announced they've received a $130,000 donation from the Kadlec Auxiliary to fund a 2-million dollar surgical robot purchase for the Richland hospital. The donation, which will ultimately end up with the Kadlec Project da Vinci Fund, will help buy the second such robot for the medical facility, which Kadlec says has helped hundreds of patients. The first robot came on line in 2012 and the hospital says since then, those undergoing procedures have experienced reduced pain and side effects, a dramatic decrease in complications and faster recovery times.
Awesome News! Meals on Wheels is Expanding in Richland Area
Have you heard the news? Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is growing!. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels received grants from the 3 Rivers Community Foundation and Hanford Mission Integrations Systems (HMIS). The charity organization is now serving at 8 different locations throughout the Tri-Cities. The locations are where seniors can get together to enjoy healthy, delicious meals free of charge.
Prosser Native on Short List for NFL Head Coaching Jobs
There are two things you can count on at the end of every NFL season: first, the Super Bowl will be the most watched television event of the year, second, there will be multiple head coaching vacancies around the league. As of this writing there are 5 teams looking for...
